Yanasa and Cogitoworks Launch 3 Dragons Ltd. for the Films of Iconic Director Gakuryu Ishii

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oakland-based Yanasa, led by CEO Sebastian Galasso, is proud to announce the launch of 3 Dragons Ltd. in partnership with Tokyo-based Cogitoworks Ltd. This new venture is dedicated to preserving, presenting, and expanding the work of pioneering Japanese filmmaker Gakuryu Ishii.Marking the 50th anniversary of Ishii’s career, the initiative begins with newly restored early works, including Shuffle and Master of Shiatsu. The project establishes a permanent U.S.-based archival and exhibition platform for Ishii’s films while initiating a long-term international program of restorations, screenings, and new creative collaborations.“Our mission is simple: to create an environment where Director Ishii’s work can continue to evolve, and to deliver his unparalleled cinematic legacy to American audiences,” says Sebastian Galasso, CEO of Yanasa. “3 Dragons provides a secure platform and forward-facing ideas. This is the beginning of a structured international program of restorations, screenings, and new productions.”A career spanning more than four decades, Ishii has shaped the language of Japanese independent cinema, pioneering a visceral fusion of punk energy, urban futurism, and philosophical inquiry. His internationally recognized films, including Crazy Thunder Road, August in the Water, and Gojoe: Spirit War Chronicle, have influenced generations of filmmakers across the experimental, cyberpunk, and independent landscapes.Despite this global influence, sustained U.S. exhibition and distribution of Ishii’s work has remained limited—a gap 3 Dragons Ltd. is designed to bridge with a permanent, scalable international platform.The launch coincides with the announcement of an extensive international retrospective currently in development for a worldwide tour. The program will feature landmark titles including Burst City (1982) and Electric Dragon 80.000V (2001), illustrating Ishii’s evolution from Japan’s punk underground to high-voltage cyberpunk surrealism.Key initiatives for 3 Dragons Ltd. include:• Restoration & Activation: Revitalizing Ishii’s early works, beginning with Shuffle and Master of Shiatsu.• Worldwide Touring Retrospective: Featuring career-defining titles in major markets.• Strategic Exhibition: U.S. and European screenings in partnership with cinematheques, avant-garde venues, and major international festivals.• New Productions: Development of original projects under Ishii’s creative guidance.• Archival Infrastructure: Establishing a durable framework for global audience engagement.About Cogitoworks Ltd., Ishii’s longtime Japanese production partner, brings extensive experience in internationalizing Japanese independent cinema (notably Dreaming in Between, Desert of Namibia, and The Box Man).“We are truly delighted that through 3 Dragons Ltd., we can bring Gakuryu Ishii’s one-of-a-kind filmography to people around the world who have yet to experience the ‘Ishii World,’” says Tomohiko Seki, CEO of Cogitoworks Ltd. “While honoring the path he has forged, we look forward to the challenge of competing on a global stage alongside a director who continues to evolve to this day.”About YanasaFounded in 2018, Yanasa is an Oakland-based new media company specializing in art installation, film production, film preservation and archiving, live performance, and edutainment.About Cogitoworks Ltd.Cogitoworks Ltd. is a Tokyo-based production studio specializing in Japanese independent cinema. Founded in 2008, the company leads international releases and supports both creative and preservation initiatives.# # #Cogitoworks Ltd. is a Tokyo-based production studio specializing in Japanese independent cinema. Founded in 2008, the company leads international releases and supports both creative and preservation initiatives.

