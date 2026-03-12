Anago Cleaning Systems Named a Top Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand serving a wide range of industries, including health care, education, hospitality, and professional offices. Anago’s placement among the 2026 Top Franchises for Women underscores the company’s broader commitment to building a franchise system where entrepreneurs can succeed based on dedication and effort rather than industry background. For many entrepreneurs, the appeal of commercial cleaning lies in its stability. Demand for professional cleaning services has remained strong as organizations increasingly outsource non-core operational functions to specialized providers. Anago continues to attract new franchise owners from diverse professional backgrounds – corporate professionals seeking independence, career changers exploring entrepreneurship, and individuals seeking flexible business ownership opportunities. Through its Master Franchise system, Anago supports more than 45 Master Franchise territories and over 1,800 Unit Franchise owners.

Independent franchisee survey highlights strong satisfaction among female owners across the Anago franchise system

We’ve always believed franchising should create pathways for people to build businesses, provide for their families, and contribute to their communities.” — Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many women exploring business ownership, the biggest challenge is not ambition. It is access to an opportunity that combines flexibility, support, and a proven path to growth. That combination is exactly what has helped Anago Cleaning Systems earn recognition as a 2026 Top Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm that evaluates franchise systems based entirely on franchisee satisfaction.

Only 100 brands across all industries were selected for the annual list, which is based on direct feedback from female franchise owners evaluating their experiences in areas including leadership, culture, training and support, financial opportunity, and work-life balance.

For Adam Povlitz, CEO and President of Anago Cleaning Systems, the recognition reflects a philosophy that has guided the company since its earliest days.

“One of the principles my father instilled when he founded Anago was that opportunity should be available to anyone willing to earn it,” said Povlitz. “We’ve always believed franchising should create pathways for people to build businesses, provide for their families, and contribute to their communities. Being recognized as a Top Franchise for Women is especially meaningful because it reflects the achievements and experiences of the women entrepreneurs who are part of our system today.”

Founded in 1989 by David R. Povlitz, Anago Cleaning Systems began as a small commercial cleaning company built through door-to-door sales and handshake agreements.

Povlitz believed deeply that integrity, professionalism, and respect were not simply ideals but practical business principles capable of building lasting relationships.

Those early values shaped the company’s culture and eventually its franchise model – one designed to create accessible entry points for aspiring entrepreneurs seeking independence and long-term stability.

Over time, that approach has helped attract a growing number of women entrepreneurs to the Anago system. Many enter franchising seeking an opportunity to build a scalable business while maintaining flexibility to balance professional and personal priorities.

Today, Anago’s network includes hundreds of women franchise owners operating commercial cleaning businesses across the country. Many started with little prior industry experience but leveraged Anago’s training systems, operational support, and mentorship networks to build thriving local enterprises.

Franchise Business Review’s recognition reflects hard work and experience

The firm surveyed nearly 8,550 female franchise owners across 320 franchise brands as part of its 2026 Top Franchises for Women research. Participants answered 33 benchmark questions evaluating key areas such as leadership effectiveness, franchisee community, training and support, profitability potential, and lifestyle flexibility.

“Franchising opens a world of real opportunity for women exploring business ownership,” said Michelle Rowan, president of Franchise Business Review. “But due diligence matters. Women should evaluate how current franchise owners experience the brand, including the support they receive and the organization's culture. The brands on this year’s Top Franchises for Women list stand out because their female franchise owners report high levels of satisfaction and confidence in their investment.”

At Anago, that satisfaction is driven by a franchise structure that supports both independence and collaboration.

The company’s Master Franchise model provides a layered support system in which regional leaders mentor local franchise owners and offers access to technology platforms, operational systems, and business development tools.

Master Franchise Owners Deb Arduino, Anago of Metro Detroit, and Dru Dulaney, Anago of Hampton Roads, exemplify how Anago’s model offers opportunities for women pursuing business ownership.

“Being a woman-owned Master Franchise owner with Anago Cleaning Systems has been an incredibly rewarding journey. When I started, I was looking for more than just a business. I wanted an opportunity to build something meaningful, create financial independence, and help other entrepreneurs succeed,” said Arduino.

This structure allows entrepreneurs to begin with manageable startup investments and scale their businesses over time while benefiting from the resources of a larger organization. The model has also helped Anago maintain strong franchisee engagement and retention – two widely viewed indicators of franchise system health.

“One of the most fulfilling parts of this experience has been empowering others. Many of the people who join our franchise network are looking for the same things I was—flexibility, stability, and the chance to build a better future for their families. Being able to guide them and watch them succeed is incredibly rewarding,” said Dulaney.

For many entrepreneurs, the appeal of commercial cleaning lies in its stability. Demand for professional cleaning services has remained strong as organizations increasingly outsource non-core operational functions to specialized providers.

As businesses focus on efficiency and workplace health standards, professional cleaning services have become a critical part of facility management strategies. For franchise owners, that demand translates into recurring revenue opportunities and long-term client relationships.

“Cleaning is essential for every organization, but it’s rarely their primary focus,” Povlitz explained. “By partnering with professional service providers, businesses can concentrate on their core operations while we ensure their environments remain clean, safe, and welcoming.”

Anago’s placement among the 2026 Top Franchises for Women underscores the company’s broader commitment to building a franchise system where entrepreneurs can succeed based on dedication and effort rather than industry background.

More than three decades after its founding, the company continues to attract new franchise owners from diverse professional backgrounds – corporate professionals seeking independence, career changers exploring entrepreneurship, and individuals seeking flexible business ownership opportunities.

As the franchise industry continues to evolve, Anago remains focused on strengthening the systems, mentorship, and culture that help franchise owners succeed.

Recognition from Franchise Business Review reinforces the company’s belief that the strongest franchise systems are built not only on brand growth, but on the satisfaction and success of the entrepreneurs who power them.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand serving a wide range of industries, including health care, education, hospitality, and professional offices. Through its Master Franchise system, Anago supports more than 45 Master Franchise territories and over 1,800 Unit Franchise owners. The company provides comprehensive orientation and ongoing coaching, operational support, and proprietary systems that empower entrepreneurs to build successful businesses while delivering professional cleaning services to organizations across North America.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. Since 2005, the firm has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners across more than 1,300 franchise brands to measure franchisee satisfaction and engagement. Franchise Business Review publishes independent research reports designed to help entrepreneurs evaluate franchise opportunities based on the experiences of current owners.

