CORPORATE ATTORNEY JEFF SKLAR OF SKLAR KIRSH NAMED TO LAWDRAGON’S 'LEADING AI & LEGAL TECH ADVISORS' LIST

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that its co-founder, Jeff Sklar , has been named to Lawdragon’s prestigious list of Leading AI & Legal Tech Advisors . The recognition highlights Sklar’s leadership in integrating artificial intelligence and advanced legal technologies into the practice of law to enhance efficiency, client service and legal strategy.“At Sklar Kirsh, we view AI as an important tool to enhance how lawyers deliver value to clients,” said Sklar. “The legal profession is experiencing a meaningful technological shift, and firms that thoughtfully integrate AI into their workflows will be better positioned to deliver faster insights, greater efficiency and stronger outcomes.”As part of its innovation initiatives, Sklar Kirsh LLP has integrated a range of AI-driven technologies into its practice, including platforms such as DeepJudge, Harvey AI, Laurel AI, Lexis Protégé AI and Lito Agentic AI, along with business tools such as Macro AI, Zoom AI Companion, Microsoft Copilot and Steno AI.This recognition places Sklar among a select group of legal professionals recognized for advancing the role of artificial intelligence and technology within the legal industry. His work reflects Sklar Kirsh’s broader commitment to thoughtfully adopting emerging technologies that support lawyers while improving the overall client experience.

