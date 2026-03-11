Axis Business Technologies Continues Nearly Five Decades of Local, Family-Owned Service in Southern Colorado

CO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axis Business Technologies , a locally and family-owned office technology provider serving Southern Colorado since 1978, continues to deliver comprehensive business technology solutions to organizations across Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and surrounding communities.Originally founded as Bircham’s Office Products in 1978, the company introduced some of the first commercial copier technology to the region, including Royal Litton (now Konica Minolta) and Mita (now Kyocera) copiers, along with early affordable fax machines from Panasonic. Over the decades, the company has evolved alongside the rapid transformation of office technology—from analog equipment to today’s fully integrated digital workflows.Rebranded as Axis Business Technologies in 2017, the company expanded its offerings to better reflect the growing needs of modern businesses. Today, Axis provides a full range of office technology products, managed services, and software solutions designed to improve efficiency, security, and productivity.“Being locally owned allows us to respond quickly and deliver personalized service our customers can depend on,” said Paul Bircham, CEO of Axis Business Technologies. “We’re proud to serve Southern Colorado businesses with the same integrity and professionalism that our company was built on nearly 50 years ago.”Axis Business Technologies offers a wide portfolio of products and services, including:• Multi-functional copiers and printers• Managed Print Services (MPS)• Inkjet printer repair and service• Wide-format printers and specialty color printing• Document management and workflow software• Print management and SaaS solutions• Digital print and finishing systems• Fujitsu scanners and imaging technology• Digital signage solutions• IT services and computer network solutions• Business continuity and data recovery services• VoIP communication systemsWith more than 200 years of combined technical experience, Axis Business Technologies’ certified team provides fast, professional support and same-day service for many customers across the region. The company works closely with world-class manufacturers to ensure businesses receive reliable technology backed by expert service.As the only remaining locally owned office technology provider from its era in Southern Colorado, Axis continues to emphasize the importance of supporting local businesses and strengthening the regional economy.“Keeping business local benefits the entire community,” Bircham added. “When companies invest in local service providers, those dollars stay in Southern Colorado and help our communities grow.”Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Axis Business Technologies remains committed to helping organizations streamline document workflows, improve communication systems, and maintain reliable office infrastructure through technology that works as hard as their customers do.For more information about Axis Business Technologies and its full range of office solutions, visit https://axisbt.com or contact the company at 719-630-8600.Media Contact:Axis Business Technologies3004 N. Nevada AvenueColorado Springs, CO 80907Phone: 719-630-8600Email: info@axisbt.comWebsite: https://axisbt.com About Axis Business TechnologiesAxis Business Technologies is a family-owned office technology company headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Serving Southern Colorado since 1978, the company provides comprehensive business solutions including copiers, printers, managed print services, document management software, IT support, VoIP communications, and digital workflow systems. With more than 200 years of combined technical expertise, Axis Business Technologies is committed to delivering fast, professional service and helping organizations improve productivity through innovative office technology solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.