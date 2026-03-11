Balance Treatment Center Announces Key Executive Appointments to Strengthen Leadership and Community Impact

New leadership appointments support Balance Treatment Center’s continued growth, strengthening operations, marketing, and client experience.

VISALIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balance Treatment Center , a leading provider of comprehensive mental health treatment services across California, today announced strategic leadership appointments designed to strengthen operational excellence, deepen community relationships, and support continued growth across its regional programs.As part of its executive expansion, Balance Treatment Center has appointed Marty Hosier as Program Supervisor of its Visalia & Fresno operations. Since joining the organization in July 2025, Marty has brought seasoned leadership and a strong reputation within the local community. Their appointment marks a significant step in reinforcing Balance Treatment Center’s commitment to clinical integrity, team development, and community trust.“Marty’s leadership reflects our long-standing values of ethical care, collaboration, and accountability,” said Jen Cusack, Co-Founder of Balance Treatment Center. “They understand both the clinical landscape and the importance of cultivating a strong internal culture that supports our teams and the families we serve.”In addition, the organization announced the hiring of Megan Oliveira as Vice President of Marketing. Megan brings extensive experience in behavioral health marketing and business development, with a track record of aligning brand strategy, community outreach, and referral partnerships in the mental health sector. She will lead strategic communications, regional brand development, and market expansion initiatives.Balance Treatment Center also hired Erika Hampe as Vice President of Sales and Client Experiences, reflecting the organization’s commitment to strengthening client engagement and referral relationships while enhancing the overall admissions and care journey.These appointments come at a time of continued investment in organizational alignment, brand consistency, and community engagement. Over the past year, Balance Treatment Center has undertaken significant internal initiatives to reinforce leadership infrastructure, improve operational systems, and align messaging with its guiding principle: Healing Happens Together.“Everything we do is grounded in connection — not only within our clinical model, but within our teams and our communities,” Cusack added. “These leadership additions ensure we continue to grow thoughtfully while staying true to who we are.”At the core of Balance Treatment Center’s philosophy is a belief that the standard of care extended to clients must also be reflected in how the organization supports and develops its team members. The company maintains rigorous clinical and ethical standards designed to ensure that every client receives compassionate, evidence-informed treatment delivered within a structured, accountable environment. That same commitment to integrity, transparency, and collaboration shapes the internal culture for staff.Balance Treatment Center prioritizes professional development, clinical supervision, and team-based collaboration to ensure employees are supported in meaningful, sustainable careers. By fostering an environment rooted in connection, accountability, and shared purpose, the organization strives to create a workplace where clinicians and staff feel valued, heard, and equipped to do their best work. This alignment between client care and team culture reinforces Balance Treatment Center’s mission to build healthier individuals, stronger families, and more resilient communities.Founded 15 years ago, Balance Treatment Center provides structured outpatient and intensive outpatient mental health treatment programs across multiple California communities. The organization is known for its collaborative group-based treatment model, ethical clinical practices, and commitment to long-term community partnerships.For more information about Balance Treatment Center, visit www.balancetreatment.com

