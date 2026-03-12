Catastrophe AI™ Launches Smart AI-Guided Platform to Help Insurers Prepare for the Next Earthquake

Stacy Butler, EVP, Catastrophe AI, LLC Catastrophe AI, LLC

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catastrophe AI , LLC™ today announced the launch of Catastrophe AI™, a smart, AI-guided catastrophe claims platform with a field-ready app designed to help insurers prepare for the next earthquake . According to U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and FEMA data, earthquakes cost the nation an estimated $14.7 billion annually in building damage and associated losses, highlighting the urgent need for carriers to adopt structured, AI-guided inspection workflows that improve efficiency, documentation, and overall catastrophe readiness.The platform enhances earthquake and large-loss catastrophe claims inspections by guiding adjusters through structured, room-by-room workflows, capturing real-time documentation, and embedding best practices and compliance safeguards.“Earthquake claims are among the most technically complex and high-stakes perils in the insurance industry,” said Stacy Butler, Executive Vice President and catastrophe claims expert. “With more than 20 years overseeing catastrophe claims operations and adjuster training, I’ve seen firsthand how structured workflows improve efficiency and defensibility. Catastrophe AI ensures carriers are ready before the next earthquake strikes, giving adjusters the tools to respond quickly, consistently, and defensibly.”Key Capabilities | “Are You Ready?”• AI-guided inspection workflows for consistent earthquake and catastrophe claims management• Room-by-room guidance to ensure all relevant observations are captured• Automated photo capture and labeling to accelerate field inspections• Embedded compliance and best-practice safeguards for defensible claims• Seamless integration with carrier claims and reporting systems• Offline-ready functionality ensures operational continuity during disasters“Preparation is critical in catastrophe response,” Butler added. “By starting with earthquake, carriers get a proven, structured framework for large-loss claims. The app can handle all additional catastrophe perils.”By embedding expert guidance into structured workflows, Catastrophe AI elevates first-time responders while reinforcing best practices for seasoned specialists, expanding deployable catastrophe capacity without sacrificing quality or compliance integrity. The platform is built on a proven platform that has managed over 50,000 claims and more than 1 million photos, demonstrating that disciplined innovation can reduce risk, elevate performance, and transform catastrophe response across the insurance industry.Executive Leadership Featured at the 2026 PLRB Claims ConferenceStacy Butler will present two sessions at the 2026 PLRB Claims Conference: “Earthquake Claims Strategy and Response for Boots on the Ground Readiness”.In addition to her presentations, Butler and the Catastrophe AI team will be available at Booth 313 to meet carriers, discuss AI-guided inspection workflows, and provide demonstrations showing how the platform helps insurers prepare for, document, and respond to earthquake and other catastrophe claims efficiently and consistently.About Catastrophe AI, LLCCatastrophe AI, LLC is an Insurtech company developing AI-guided tools for catastrophe claims management. Its mission is to help insurers prepare for, respond to, and document catastrophe events more efficiently, combining structured intelligence with human expertise to improve operational consistency, reduce cycle time, and ensure defensible claim outcomes.The platform launches focusing on earthquake response, with additional catastrophe perils planned for future releases. Learn more at catastropheai.com.Data Source: https://www.usgs.gov/news/national-news-release/new-usgs-fema-study-highlights-economic-earthquake-risk-united-states

