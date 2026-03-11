BermudAir Announces Updated Summer Schedule Now With Daily Service from Boston and New York, and 6x Weekly from Toronto

Summer travel to Bermuda 20% off Through March 16

Summer Travel Currently on Sale for 20% Off On All U.S. Flights; BermudAir Now Operates 29 Flights Weekly from 9 North American Gateways

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BermudAir announced its updated 2026 summer schedule today, now offering daily service from Boston and New York, and six times weekly from Toronto, for a total of 29 weekly flights from its nine North American gateways. The airline is currently offering 20% off all its flights from the US routes for summer travel.BermudAir’s summer schedule, from May 25 through September 3, comprises flights to/from:• New York/LaGuardia (2x weekly, on Wed and Sat);• New York/Newark (3x weekly, on Mon, Fri, and Sun);• New York/Westchester (3x weekly, on Tues, Thurs, and Sun);• Boston (daily);• Baltimore/Washington (2x weekly, on Mon and Thurs);• Orlando (2x weekly, on Tues and Sat);• Toronto (6x weekly, daily except for Sat from Bermuda and Sun from Toronto);• Halifax (2x weekly, on Wed, and Fri); and• Montreal (2x weekly, on Thurs and Sun).“2026 represents BermudAir’s third summer schedule and it’s incredible that we now offer daily service from Boston and the New York area, and six days a week from Toronto,” said Adam Scott, Founder & CEO of BermudAir. “Our focus remains on providing the best travel experience for North America visitors to our lovely island home.”BermudAir is offering a 20% flight discount on all US routes until March 16, for summer travel between May 1 and August 31, when the promo code ‘SUMMER20’ is used at check-out.All flights will be operated on BermudAir’s comfortable Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft, offering passengers the airline’s signature warm service and authentic island hospitality. Tickets are now available for purchase on www.flybermudair.com . For more information, flight schedules or a more personalised travel experience through BermudAir Holidays, visit www.flybermudair.com ###About BermudAirBermudAir is Bermuda's airline, committed to redefining the travel experience. With a fleet of Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft renowned for exceptional performance and passenger comfort, BermudAir exemplifies its commitment to excellence. Operating convenient flights to and from Westchester Country Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Newark International Airport, New York LaGuardia Airport, and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.. BermudAir enhances connectivity to the U.S. East Coast, contributing to the growth and prosperity of Bermuda, BermudAir also operates flights to Toronto Pearson International Airport, Halifax Stanfield International Airport, and Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Canada and has expanded to the Caribbean with services to Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport in Anguilla. With a dedication to exceptional service and curated onboard offerings that showcase the island’s renowned hospitality and varied food and beverages available locally, BermudAir provides an unparalleled travel experience. For more information, please visit www.flybermudair.com

