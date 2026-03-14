Tiki Palm Huts Partners With Florida Businesses to Create High-Traffic Outdoor Destinations in 2026

Florida's commercial tiki hut builder expands its work with venues seeking resort-style outdoor spaces that draw guests and grow business.

FT. MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The state of Florida has welcomed more than 140 million visitors in recent years, and that number keeps climbing. As a result, local businesses are spending more on outdoor spaces that attract guests and keep them coming back. The push for better outdoor hospitality is stronger than ever, and Native American Tiki Palm Huts of Florida, Inc., is meeting that demand head-on.Today's hospitality businesses need more than just a patio and a pool. They need high-traffic outdoor spaces that are comfortable, appealing, and built to last. Tiki Palm Huts works with commercial clients to design and build custom chickee huts, outdoor bars, shaded dining zones, entertainment areas, and more. These are designed to match the look and brand of each business while giving guests a desirable place to stay and spend time.Native American Tiki Palm Huts of Florida, Inc., has built a strong reputation as a go-to commercial tiki hut builder for businesses across the state. In 2026, the company is expanding its commercial work to help restaurants, bars, resorts, and event venues design and build new outdoor spaces that give their guests a better experience."Florida's hospitality industry is evolving fast, and businesses are looking for outdoor spaces that attract guests and keep them comfortable,” says Yordanka Ramirez, owner of Native American Tiki Palm Huts of Florida, Inc. “Tiki Palm Huts has become a go-to partner for commercial clients who want to create memorable destinations that stand out."Shade is one of the most requested features for Florida's outdoor hospitality experiences. With the state's abundant heat and sun, guests demand proper cover. What sets Native American Tiki Palm Huts of Florida, Inc., apart is the way they work with their clients. Every project starts with a custom design consultation. The team takes time to understand the business, space, and desired guest experience.About Native American Tiki Palm Huts of Florida, Inc.Native American Tiki Palm Huts of Florida, Inc. specializes in custom tiki bars, chickee huts, and outdoor structures throughout Florida. The company combines traditional building methods with modern durability and serves residential and commercial clients statewide with quality materials and expert installation.Florida business owners looking to create a unique outdoor experience for their guests are encouraged to reach out for a commercial consultation. To view past projects, explore build options, and request a quote, visit www.tikipalmhuts.com

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