Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers Opens New State-of-the-Art Northport, Alabama Location

NORTHPORT, AL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers , a leading provider of quick oil change services, routine automotive maintenance, and tire services, announces the opening of its new Northport, Alabama location at 2513 Lurleen B Wallace Blvd., Northport, AL 35476 . This is the brand’s newest location in the greater Tuscaloosa County area, extending Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers’ convenient and dependable service in Alabama.The new Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers store at 2513 Lurleen B Wallace Blvd. offers a variety of automotive services to keep customers’ vehicles safely on the road and running as they should. In addition to quick, convenient, and reliable oil changes, the certified technicians at the new location provide a full suite of auto maintenance and repair services, including:• Wheel alignments and tire repair and rotation• Battery testing and replacement• Drivetrain diagnostics and service• Cooling system service and repair• Brake pad inspection and replacement• Belt, hose, and filter inspection and replacement• Factory-recommended maintenance• And much moreWith convenient hours, competitive pricing, and fast, friendly service, the new Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers location in Northport, Alabama is dedicated to giving each customer the assurance that their vehicle is well-maintained by providing the highest quality automotive products and services delivered quickly and conveniently in a superior environment by a professional staff emphasizing integrity in every action. New customers can receive significant discounts on full-service oil changes, brake service, tires, and more for a limited time.Visit the new Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers in Northport today to experience the Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers difference and keep your car performing at its best! Dependable people depend on Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers.ABOUT EXPRESS OIL CHANGE & TIRE ENGINEERSFounded in 1979 with a single store in Birmingham, Ala., Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers has grown into a national leader in automotive service with more than 400 stores across the country. The Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers brand remains synonymous with convenient, high-quality automotive service at warp speed and at a great price. For more information, visit www.expressoil.com Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers is part of the Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. ("Mavis") family of brands. For more information about Mavis or its family of automotive brands, visit www.mavis.com

