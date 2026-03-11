SBGA Supports CASA, Delivering Gifts to Children in Foster Care

SBGA recently wrapped up the 2025 CASA Support Campaign with a final gift delivery, bringing its total to 1,300 gifts delivered to children in foster care.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Count the 2025 holiday season as another large success for the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Campaign, which received generous support from the Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA) to deliver over 1,300 gifts to children in foster care.

Every year during the holidays, SBGA staff members and volunteers gather together in an effort to collect and donate gifts to children associated with CASA. In the past, these efforts have routinely led to SBGA donating hundreds of gifts to children in need.

In 2025, SBGA and CASA surpassed previous efforts by providing more gifts than ever before, including both cash and purchased gifts by SBGA team members. SBGA team members even volunteered at a local holiday party to add to the gift-giving spirit.

CASA is a non-profit organization located in California with a mission of ensuring children and youth in the foster care system receive the support and services they need for a stable future. CASA routinely recruits and trains volunteers—who must be appointed by judges—to assist children and provide care for them until they are placed in a stable home.

California has more than 67,000 children in foster care, more than any other state in the country. CASA provides a mix of training, advocacy, funding, networking, and awareness efforts to provide these children with all the support they need.

The Small Business Growth Alliance routinely donates to charitable organizations. For instance, over the years, SBGA has contributed over $300,000 worth of donations to causes such as the Make-A-Wish-Foundation®, the local Boys & Girls Club, Doctors Without Borders, the Humane Society, and St. Jude Children’s Hospital. They have also assisted the Armed Services YMCA and donated hundreds of Christmas gifts to Nevada organizations that help children in foster care.

SBGA also recently donated $10,000 to the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada in an effort to assist families and their children in the fight against cancer. Alongside its help with CASA, that donation was another major milestone in SBGA’s annual philanthropic efforts.

Those looking to get involved with CASA through donations, volunteerism, or other avenues can visit the Ways to Give section on the organization’s website.

About the Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA)

Small Business Growth Alliance (SBGA) is an organization founded by experienced small-business owners dedicated to helping entrepreneurs grow with confidence. With nearly two decades of expertise, SBGA connects businesses with trusted partners and cost-effective solutions that streamline operations, reduce risk, and support long-term success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.