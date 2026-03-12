Public Statement Regarding Dismissal of Lawsuit Between BLMGNF and Tides

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Public StatementIn 2024, Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Inc. (“BLM GNF”) initiated a civil action in the Los Angeles County Superior Court against Tides Foundation and Tides Center, alleging breach of contract, fraud, financial mismanagement, and intentional wrongdoing.Following discussion and discovery, BLM GNF has voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit against Tides Center and Tides Foundation.Furthermore, BLM GNF retracts all claims and allegations, including, specifically, of fraud, breach of contract, and financial mismanagement against Tides, and acknowledges that Tides did not engage in any wrongdoing with respect to BLM GNF or any other matters raised in the litigation.Reference: BLMGNF v Tides Foundation et al, case no. 24STCV11342 (Judge Joseph Lipner).Foley & Lardner LLP555 S Flower St, Suite 3300, Los Angeles, CA 90071-2411

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.