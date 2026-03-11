FranchiseFilming Appoints Dianne Davis as Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate National Expansion

Dianne Davis, newly appointed Chief Growth Officer at FranchiseFilming, brings 20+ years of franchise leadership experience to accelerate the company's national expansion. The FranchiseFilming team with Dianne Davis (second from right) at IFA 2026 — including Founder & CEO Trevor Rappleye (center right) — celebrating the next chapter of growth. FranchiseFilming — The only video production company built exclusively for franchise brands nationwide.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FranchiseFilming , a leading creative partner to franchise brands nationwide, proudly announces the appointment of Dianne Davis as Chief Growth Officer.A seasoned franchise executive with more than two decades of franchise leadership experience, Davis brings a combination of visionary growth strategy, operational discipline, and franchise development expertise to the FranchiseFilming leadership team."FranchiseFilming is entering a pivotal stage of growth," said Trevor Rappeleye, Founder and CEO of FranchiseFilming. "As we looked at the next chapter of expansion, we knew we needed someone who understands franchising from the inside out, someone who has built systems, scaled brands, and understood what Franchise Founders and C-Suite Members truly need. Dianne's record of scaling franchise organizations and aligning strategy with execution made this decision clear. Bringing her on as Chief Growth Officer was a strategic move to position FranchiseFilming for long-term, sustainable expansion."Davis is widely recognized in the franchising industry as a strategic operator and growth catalyst. Her 18-year tenure with Just Between Friends Franchise System, Inc. marked a significant chapter in franchise growth, helping expand the brand from a single location to 160 units across thirty-two states. Throughout her career, she has also driven sales, strengthened unit economics, and built scalable infrastructures for brands including Magnolia Soap & Bath, Wise Coatings, and Happy & Healthy Products.Davis began her entrepreneurial journey founding TulNet Meetings and Events and previously held leadership roles with hospitality brands including DoubleTree by Hilton, Marriott, and Embassy Suites. This diverse background across Corporate America, small business ownership experience, and franchise systems knowledge uniquely equips her to guide FranchiseFilming's next phase of growth."Franchising has always been more than a profession for me, it's my calling," said Davis. "FranchiseFilming is serving an essential need in the franchise community, helping brands tell their story in a way that drives growth and connection. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join this talented team and help build the next chapter of growth. The vision here is strong, the momentum is real, and I'm excited to help scale this company in a way that serves franchise brands across the country."In her role as Chief Growth Officer, Davis will focus on strategic expansion initiatives, brand partnerships, franchise community engagement, and long-term growth planning."With Dianne on board," added Rappleye, "we're not just growing, we're growing with intention. Her operational leadership and franchise expertise will strengthen our foundation as we continue to innovate within the franchise space."About FranchiseFilmingFranchiseFilming is the only video production company in the country built exclusively for franchise brands. Founded by serial entrepreneur Trevor Rappleye , FranchiseFilming helps franchise organizations grow through authentic, story-driven video, from marketing content that captivates and training videos that empower, to real franchisee testimonials that build trust and brand stories that inspire. With a done-for-you model requiring no scripting, no travel fees, and no internal lift, FranchiseFilming delivers professional video every month so clients stay focused on growth. Ranked as a Top Franchise Supplier by Entrepreneur magazine in both 2024 and 2025, FranchiseFilming is a trusted creative partner to franchise brands nationwide. For more information, visit franchisefilming.com.

