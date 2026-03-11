Dr. Paul Savage to Deliver Keynote on Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange at PMC Course 4

Dr. Paul Savage, author of the newly released Avoiding Toxins (2nd Edition, 2026), will deliver the closing keynote presentations on Sunday, March 22, focused on the science and clinical outcomes of Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (Advanced Se PMC Course 4 will also feature several presentations by Dr. Pamela W. Smith, a global educator in personalized medicine and integrative healthcare.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Physician-led medical technology company MDLifespan ( www.mdlifespan.com ) announced today that its founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Paul Savage, will serve as a keynote speaker at PMC Course 4, a national educational program focused on immunology, toxicology, oncology, and Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE).The three-day course will take place March 20–22, 2026 at the Hilton Huntsville in Huntsville, Alabama, bringing together physicians and healthcare professionals seeking advanced training in personalized medicine, toxin-related disease, and clinical applications of Therapeutic Plasma Exchange.The program features instruction from internationally recognized leaders including Dr. Pamela W. Smith, a pioneer in personalized and functional medicine education.Dr. Paul Savage to Present Keynote on Therapeutic Plasma ExchangeAs awareness grows around microplastics, PFAS “forever chemicals,” and other environmental exposures, toxin burden is becoming an increasingly important topic in modern medicine and preventative health.Dr. Paul Savage, author of the newly released Avoiding Toxins (2nd Edition, 2026) , will deliver the closing keynote presentations on Sunday, March 22, focused on the science and clinical outcomes of Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (Advanced Serial TPE).His presentations include:Understanding TPE: How Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Works and Why It MattersAdvancing Precision Medicine with TPE: Key Research FindingsThese presentations will explore the mechanisms of plasma exchange, emerging clinical research, and how toxin removal strategies are becoming increasingly relevant in precision medicine and longevity-focused healthcare.“Environmental exposures are becoming one of the defining biological variables in modern medicine,” said Dr. Paul Savage. “Physicians are beginning to recognize that toxins - from microplastics to PFAS to mycotoxins - can influence inflammation, metabolic health, and long-term disease risk. Therapeutic Plasma Exchange offers a powerful tool to address this growing clinical challenge.”Lunch Presentation: Interpreting Toxin Testing in Clinical PracticeIn addition to his keynote presentations, Dr. Savage will lead a non-CME lunch session titled “How to Interpret Toxin Tests.”This session will guide clinicians through:Real-world toxin testing resultsPatterns physicians may observe in patient biomarker panelsHow toxin testing informs treatment planning and clinical decision-makingThe presentation will help clinicians better understand how environmental exposure testing can inform personalized treatment strategies and patient outcomes.Dr. Pamela W. Smith to Lead Toxicology and Immunology SessionsPMC Course 4 will also feature several presentations by Dr. Pamela W. Smith, a global educator in personalized medicine and integrative healthcare.Her sessions will address:Toxic metal exposureMicroplastics, BPA, and phthalatesPesticide toxicityEnvironmental drivers of breast cancer riskThese lectures provide clinicians with a deeper understanding of how environmental toxicants influence immune function, metabolic health, and disease progression.Expanding Physician Education Around Toxin-Driven DiseaseThe course reflects a growing shift in clinical education toward understanding environmental exposures as a driver of chronic illness.Topics across the program include:The modern toxic burden in humansPersistent chemicals such as PFAS and microplasticsIndoor air exposures and environmental healthMechanisms of detoxification and plasma exchangeBy combining diagnostic education with treatment strategies such as Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange, the course aims to help clinicians translate emerging environmental health science into practical patient care.MDLifespan’s Role in Advancing Therapeutic Plasma ExchangeMDLifespan, a physician-led medical technology company, has pioneered structured Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange protocols designed to address toxin accumulation, inflammatory proteins, and chronic disease biomarkers.The company works with physicians nationwide to integrate toxin testing, biomarker analysis, and precision detoxification strategies into clinical practice.Dr. Savage’s presentations at PMC Course 4 will highlight how structured TPE protocols are being explored as part of a broader framework for addressing environmental exposure and inflammation in modern medicine.About Dr. Paul SavageDr. Paul Savage, founder and Chief Medical Officer of MDLifespan, is a leader in personalized medicine and toxin reduction. Through breakthrough innovations like the Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange protocols, he empowers patients to take control of their health, promoting longevity and wellness. A former ER physician who transformed his own health, Dr. Savage is dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare by addressing the global toxin crisis with cutting-edge science and patient-centered care.About Dr. Pamela W. SmithDr. Pamela W. Smith, MD, MPH, MS, is a globally recognized leader in personalized and functional medicine education and a pioneer in physician training programs focused on hormone health, environmental medicine, and disease prevention. She serves as a key educator within the Personalized Medicine Certification (PMC) program and continues to train physicians worldwide in precision medicine approaches.About MDLifespanMDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detox and regenerative medicine solutions through Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first nationwide medical group focused on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized protocols.

