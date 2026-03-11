DESIGN COMPONENTS, INC. TO EXHIBIT AT THE 57TH ANNUAL MBCEA CONFERENCE IN COLORADO SPRINGS
Design Components, Inc. joins top metal building professionals at the 57th Annual MBCEA Conference to highlight innovative component solutions.
Hosted by the Metal Building Contractors & Erectors Association, the conference convenes contractors, manufacturers, and suppliers from across the country to discuss innovations and best practices in metal building systems.
At the event, Design Components will showcase engineered solutions that enhance building performance, safety, and durability, including roof curbs, ventilation systems, fall protection and access systems, and the Metalwalk Rooftop Walkway System, which protects roof membranes and provides defined, safe service pathways.
“MBCEA is an excellent opportunity to connect with industry partners who value quality and technical performance,” said a DCI company spokesperson.
Attendees are invited to visit the Design Components exhibit to speak with technical representatives and learn more about the company’s latest solutions.
About Design Components, Inc.
Design Components, Inc. is a distributor of metal building accessories for commercial construction, delivering solutions that enhance safety, ensure compliance, and improve long-term building performance. (Learn more at www.DesignComponents.com)
EVENT DETAILS
What: 57th Annual MBCEA Conference and MBMA Spring Meeting
When: Wednesday, April 22, 2026 to Friday, April 24, 2026
Where: Hotel Polaris, 8989 North Gate Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
To Register: https://www.mbcea.org/events/57th-annual-mbcea-conference-and-mbma-spring-meeting/register
James Fox
Design Components
+1 800-868-9910
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Making Safe Roof Access Look Good
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.