DESIGN COMPONENTS, INC. TO EXHIBIT AT THE 57TH ANNUAL MBCEA CONFERENCE IN COLORADO SPRINGS

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Design Components, Inc.(DCI), a manufacturer of high-performance metal building accessories for commercial construction, will exhibit at the 57th Annual MBCEA Conference, April 22–24, 2026, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.Hosted by the Metal Building Contractors & Erectors Association, the conference convenes contractors, manufacturers, and suppliers from across the country to discuss innovations and best practices in metal building systems.At the event, Design Components will showcase engineered solutions that enhance building performance, safety, and durability, including roof curbs, ventilation systems, fall protection and access systems, and the Metalwalk Rooftop Walkway System , which protects roof membranes and provides defined, safe service pathways.“MBCEA is an excellent opportunity to connect with industry partners who value quality and technical performance,” said a DCI company spokesperson.Attendees are invited to visit the Design Components exhibit to speak with technical representatives and learn more about the company’s latest solutions.About Design Components, Inc.Design Components, Inc. is a distributor of metal building accessories for commercial construction, delivering solutions that enhance safety, ensure compliance, and improve long-term building performance. (Learn more at www.DesignComponents.com EVENT DETAILSWhat: 57th Annual MBCEA Conference and MBMA Spring MeetingWhen: Wednesday, April 22, 2026 to Friday, April 24, 2026Where: Hotel Polaris, 8989 North Gate Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80921To Register: https://www.mbcea.org/events/57th-annual-mbcea-conference-and-mbma-spring-meeting/register

