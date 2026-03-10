Producers Offered New Option To Manage Congregating Elk Wildlife Damage

CANADA, March 10 - Released on March 10, 2026

The Ministry of Environment and Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC) are partnering to help producers address ongoing issues with gathering herds of elk where prevention methods have not been successful. For 2027, the Ministry of Environment will be offering eight depredation permits to producers who have a demonstrated history of significant damage from congregating elk.

“As a government, we are working to find the right balance for the people of our province,” Environment Minister Darlene Rowden said. “We are continuing to explore a variety of options to help reduce damage and the impact on producers’ livelihoods, while ensuring elk populations remain healthy.”

“We know wildlife damage is placing pressure on producers, particularly throughout the winter months,” Agriculture Minister David Marit said. “This additional measure supports Saskatchewan’s producers, ensuring they have the resources they need to protect their feed and operations.”

SCIC is working closely with the Ministry of Environment to support their elk depredation permits initiative. These elk depredation permits serve as an additional prevention option to help manage wildlife pressures. Depredation permits are species-specific and are offered outside of the regular hunting season. SCIC remains committed to directly working with producers as they adopt prevention measures, ensuring the elk depredation permits and other options are used effectively to reduce wildlife losses. SCIC will administer the tags directly through its established wildlife damage claims and prevention processes.

“By giving producers another tool to protect the feed and forage they work so hard to grow, this policy helps safeguard farm income, supports animal welfare, and strengthens the long-term sustainability of our rural communities,” SARM President Bill Huber said. “It is an important step in ensuring our producers have the resources they need to stay resilient and continue contributing to Saskatchewan’s agricultural economy.”

Following 2027 implementation, the results of this option will be evaluated and considered in future planning of Saskatchewan’s wildlife management.

Key Facts:

• The permits can be used from January 15 to March 31, 2027.

• The permits can only be used on land where the problem is occurring.

• SCIC will confirm eligibility and provide data to Ministry of Environment for approval.

• There will be no cost to producers for the permits.

• This is not intended to be an open hunting opportunity. Permits are issued directly to the producer or a single resident designate to harvest the elk.

• The Ministry of Environment and SCIC will not be releasing producer information. Permits are not available through the HAL licensing system or at Government of Saskatchewan field offices.

• Reporting on harvest success of depredation permits is mandatory.



-30-

For more information, contact: