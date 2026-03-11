Garden Media Group's 2026 Superstars for Spring Reveals New Products and Plants for This Season

Garden Media Group's 2026 Superstars for Spring

Gardening Made Effortless for Beginners and Pros Alike

Our 2026 Superstars bring fresh inspiration to every backyard” — Katie Dubow, President, Garden Media Group

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garden Media Group ’s 2026 Garden Superstars for Spring highlights another year of new products.“Our 2026 Superstars bring fresh inspiration to every backyard,” said Katie Dubow, president of Garden Media Group. “This lineup of new, innovative tools and vibrant plants simplify the hard work, allowing gardeners of all experience levels to ‘Lemonade’ and focus on the joy of creating something beautiful.”Here is Garden Media's list of Garden Superstars for Spring 2026:For The Gardener Who’s Tired of the WrestleHoselink’s Evolve Retractable Garden Hose Reel takes the heavy lifting (and literal pulling) out of watering by smoothly gliding out when you need it and tucking itself away with a simple, controlled tug. It’s the perfect watering tool for the garden lover who wants a Pinterest-worthy yard without the workout or the eyesore of a tangled pile on the patio. Visit Hoselink.com for more information.Twist.Lift.Water PotsCosta Farms is taking the guesswork out of plant care with its latest pot design for its Trending Tropicals collection. This pot boasts an intuitive twist, lift, and water system with a self-watering setup that uses a built-in reservoir and wick to let your plants drink only when they’re thirsty. By taking the guesswork out of this process, it tackles the biggest threats to plants, over- and under-watering. Whether a first-time plant parent or a seasoned collector, this design makes life stress-free. Find these pots and more on costafarms.comPothos Yellow Sunrise (Epipremnum pinnatum Yellow Sunrise)A new take on the beloved Golden Pothos, Yellow Sunrise sports similarly gold-variegated leaves but looks more like a Monstera than a pothos as it grows. This new plant from Costa Farms happily has the same easy-growing nature as pothos; it tolerates low light (but grows best in medium to bright spots), and forgives you if you sometimes forget to water. Find this plant and more at costafarms.comForaged Floral Styled with EaseGardeners, DIY decorators, and nature lovers continue to embrace foraged florals as an easy way to bring the outdoors in. OASISForage Products™ makes creating beautiful, nature-inspired arrangements simple and approachable for any skill level. The Twist Pot Floral Arrangement Kit offers a ready-to-use, lightweight, modern pot (available in two colors, Eggshell and Chocolate). The Floral Foraging Foam provides reliable structure for loose, organic designs, helping branches, blooms, and greenery stay in place while maintaining a natural look. When working with dried materials or seasonal décor, the Dry Foam Disc delivers sturdy support for long-lasting arrangements. All of these tools empower creatives to turn foraged finds into polished displays year-round. These products are available at Walmart.com.Gladiolus Summer Bulb of the YearThe gladiolus has officially been crowned Summer Bulb of the Year 2026 by Flowerbulb.eu, earning top honors for its dramatic beauty, wide color range, and pollinator-friendly appeal. Gladioli are also called glads and sword lilies. Planted in spring after the last frost, gladiolus corms reward gardeners with towering spikes of blooms in nearly every imaginable color later in the same season. A wide variety also offers a delightful fragrance and attracts hummingbirds, butterflies, bees, and bumblebees to support a biodiverse, vibrant garden. Visit www.Flowerbulb.eu for inspiration and education.Vibrant Color Meets Garden TraditionBring classic beauty and bold color to the garden with two standout new selections from Jackson & Perkins. The Flash Gordon Floribunda Rose makes an unforgettable statement with bright pink blooms in generous clusters. Its tidy, bushy habit and glossy green foliage create a polished look in garden beds, borders, and cutting gardens, while strong disease resistance makes it an easy-care choice for gardeners of all levels. Thriving in Zones 5-9, Flash Gordon delivers reliable color and garden performance all summer. Pair it with the timeless elegance of the new Monsieur Jules Elie Peony, a beloved heirloom variety known for its large, double, rose-soft pink blooms and rich fragrance. Blooming late spring to early summer, this peony brings romantic charm and structure to perennial borders and cutting gardens. Long-lived and low-maintenance once established, it thrives in Zones 3-8 and returns year after year with impressive blooms that get better over time. Together, Flash Gordon’s vibrant energy and Monsieur Jules Elie’s classic beauty create a balanced, high-impact garden pairing that shines in both landscapes and floral arrangements. For more information, visit Jacksonandperkins.com.For the plant lover who wants beauty without the babysittingThe award-winning new Tokyo Skies Aspidistra shines. Often called the cast iron plant for good reason, this standout variety features deep emerald leaves dusted with creamy white accents that gleam like stars in the night sky. It thrives where other plants may struggle, tolerating low light and inconsistent watering with ease. In patio containers, shady spaces, or grown indoors as a showstopping houseplant, Tokyo Skies offers four-season interest, texture, and low-maintenance care. Heat-tolerant, drought-resistant once established, and nearly indestructible, Tokyo Skies delivers lasting beauty without a fuss. Cold-hardy outdoors in Zones 8-10. Size at maturity is 2-3’ tall by 1-2’ wide. Learn more at Southernlivingplants.comGarden Media specializes in home and garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries, offering innovative PR campaigns designed to secure top media placements and partnerships. For more information, visit www.gardenmediagroup.com

