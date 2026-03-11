Faith Evans to Be Honored at Sunday Dinner Event in West Hollywood on Oscar Sunday

Sunday Dinner honoring Grammy Award–winning R&B icon Faith Evans at Andaz West Hollywood on March 15, 2026. Grammy Award - winning songwriter and producer Al Sherrod Lambert

Grammy Award–winning R&B icon Faith Evans will be honored at Sunday Dinner, created by Grammy Award–winning songwriter and producer Al Sherrod Lambert.

Faith Evans has always inspired me. As a kid growing up in Newark, seeing another Newark native succeed showed me what was possible. She proved you can keep God at the center and still make great R&B.” — Al Sherrod Lambert

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy Award–winning R&B icon Faith Evans will be honored at Sunday Dinner, presented by 22 Media, on March 15, 2026 at Andaz West Hollywood , located at 8401 Sunset Blvd. The event takes place on Oscar Sunday, placing it among the weekend’s notable entertainment gatherings in Los Angeles.Media relations for the event are being led by celebrity publicist Angelique Bates and publicist Shannon Dai of Melting Pot Management and Public Relations. Bates is known for her role on the iconic 90s Nickelodeon series All That, on which Faith Evans appeared during its original run.Created by Grammy Award–winning songwriter and producer Al Sherrod Lambert, Sunday Dinner is designed to feel like pulling up to your grandmother’s house to spend time with family on a beautiful Sunday evening. The gathering brings together artists, creatives, and industry professionals in an intimate atmosphere celebrating music, culture, and community.The evening will feature special tribute performances by Autumn Charles, Isaiah Jones, Roneè, and Cornell Lamar, with additional Sunday Dinner vocalists also taking the stage in tribute to Faith Evans.Lambert, sometimes known professionally as A-Rod and now writing and producing under the name POINTS, has spent more than 15 years crafting hit records for some of the most influential artists in music across gospel, pop, hip hop, and R&B.His credits include work with Mary J. Blige, Ariana Grande, Fantasia, Janet Jackson, Brandy, Drake, and The Isley Brothers, as well as songs such as Ariana Grande’s multi-platinum hit “The Way,” Michelle Williams’ chart-topping gospel single “Say Yes,” and Drake’s “March 14.” Lambert also contributed to Lalah Hathaway Live, which received the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album.Lambert currently releases music under the artist name POINTS through his label Points On The Board, while continuing to write and produce for artists across multiple genres.The March 15 Sunday Dinner honoring Faith Evans is expected to draw artists, executives, and notable figures from across the entertainment industry visiting Los Angeles for Academy Awards weekend, for an evening celebrating legacy, artistry, and cultural impact.Tickets are available for purchase at:For table reservations and bottle service inquiries, please email:Pr@meltingpotmgmt.comEvent DetailsSunday Dinner Honoring Faith EvansMarch 15, 2026Doors: 6:00 PM | Show: 7:00 PMAndaz West Hollywood8401 Sunset Blvd.West Hollywood, CAFor media inquiries, interview requests, or press credentials, please contact:Shannon DaiMelting Pot Management and Public Relationspr@meltingpotmgmt.com

