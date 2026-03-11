International Association for Near-Death Studies Spring Symposium to Be Held On-Line April 25

The International Association for Near-Death Studies is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Continuing Education Credit Offered for 2026 Symposium Focusing on Intersection of Near-Death Experiences and Suicide

Attendees will gain knowledge and skills to help those who have had near-death experiences as a result of suicide attempts or suicidal ideations.” — Janice Miner Holden, EdD, LPC-S, ACMHP

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration opened today for the 2026 International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS) Spring Symposium, a virtual event designed for healthcare professionals, educators, and the general public interested in the intersection of near-death experiences and suicide, with attention to clinical, ethical, and human considerations. The on-line event will be held Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.Presentations will examine existing research, clinical observations, and implications for healthcare practice, education, and compassionate care. This symposium is intended for professionals who provide medical healthcare, mental healthcare, and spiritual/religious healthcare—as well as for researchers, educators, students, and the general public with an interest in the subject matter.The event will feature presentations and panel discussions by recognized experts in the field of near-death experiences, suicidality and integration. Speakers include Susie Herrick, a licensed psychotherapist and past academic department chair, Institute of Transpersonal Psychology/Sofia University; Jeffrey Long, MD, a full-time radiation oncology physician practicing in Kentucky and a prominent researcher of near-death experiences (NDEs); David Maginley, MDiv, CSPC, a psychospiritual specialist at Optimal WellBeing in Halifax, Nova Scotia and author of the book Early Exits; and Norman Klaunig, a Licensed Professional Counselor in Texas who is currently a PhD Candidate in Counselor Education and Supervision at the University of the Cumberlands and others. All speakers and their bios are listed on the Symposium website “The 2026 IANDS Spring Symposium offers a unique opportunity to engage with researchers and practitioners at the forefront of near-death and suicide,” said Janice Miner Holden, EdD, LPC-S, ACMHP. “Attendees will gain knowledge and skills to help those who have had near-death experiences as a result of suicide attempts or suicidal ideations.”Professional counselors and other healthcare professionals who can use National Board for Certified Counselors continuing education to fulfill their CE requirement may earn up to five hours of CE by attending the Symposium. This continuing education opportunity is provided through IANDS’s partnership with the Association for Spiritual, Ethical, and Religious Values in Counseling, a division of the American Counseling Association.Registration fees are $95 for non-members; $60 for members; and $30 for students. There is an additional fee of $15 for attendees seeking a Continuing Education Certificate. For those unable to attend live, on-demand access will be available for one year post-symposium. To register, visit the IANDS Spring Symposium website.As a Durham, North Carolina-based educational nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, IANDS focuses its resources on providing the highest quality information available about NDE-related subjects. IANDS’s purpose is to promote responsible, multi-disciplinary exploration of near-death and similar experiences, their effects on people’s lives, and their implications for beliefs about life, death, and human purpose. It is the only membership group of its kind with local groups all over the world.

