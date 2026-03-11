97% Retention. Zero Vendor Kickbacks. 10 Years of Doing HOA Management Right

Best-In-Class HOA Management.

Lifetime HOA Management celebrates a decade of growth built on community managers who aren't spread thin, 24-hour response times, and zero vendor kickbacks.

We started this company because we saw boards and homeowners stuck in a cycle of unresponsive management and overloaded community managers. We're proof you can grow a management company the right way." — Jay Tuttle

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifetime HOA Management , a best-in-class community management firm , is celebrating 10 years in business with an industry-leading 97% client retention rate and a track record that stands in stark contrast to an industry being reshaped by private equity consolidation and declining service standards.Founded in February 2016 by David Housley, Jay Tuttle, and Deron Stadler, Lifetime was built on a simple observation: homeowners were receiving poor service and had no one to call for help. A decade later, that founding principle hasn't changed. Every homeowner and board inquiry still receives a response within 24 hours, every community is assigned a dedicated local manager with a small portfolio, and every phone call is answered by a live person."We started this company because we saw boards and homeowners stuck in a cycle of unresponsive management and overloaded community managers," said Jay Tuttle, Founding Partner of Lifetime HOA Management. "Ten years later, the rest of the industry is moving further in that direction with corporate roll-ups and cost-cutting. We're proof you can grow a management company the right way. Keep your communities at the center of every decision, and they'll stay."An Industry Moving One Direction. Lifetime Moving the Other.The HOA management industry is in the middle of an unprecedented consolidation wave, with more than a dozen private equity firms actively acquiring smaller management companies and folding them into larger platforms. The result is a familiar pattern for board members: longer response times, rotating managers who don't know the community, hidden fees, and vendor relationships driven by financial arrangements rather than quality of service. Lifetime has purposely taken the opposite approach. The company does not participate in vendor kickback programs, holds no ownership stakes in vendors or affiliated companies, and does not lock communities into long-term contracts with termination penalties. Boards work with Lifetime because they want to, not because a contract says they have to.100% Developer Retention.One of the most telling measures of Lifetime's approach is its work with developers and builders. The transition from developer control to homeowner control is one of the most difficult moments in a community's life, and the point where most management relationships fall apart. Lifetime has never lost a single developer account through that transition. The company's 100% developer retention rate reflects a partnership model that starts before the community is even fully built.About Lifetime HOA ManagementLifetime HOA Management is a full-service community management firm with offices in Orange County, California and throughout Texas, with a growing presence in Arizona and Colorado. The company manages over 150 communities and has maintained a 97% client retention rate over its 10-year history. Lifetime offers dedicated local managers, 24-hour response times, transparent financials, flexible contracts with no termination penalties, and a commitment to operating free of vendor programs and affiliate interests.

