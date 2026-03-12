Blacktop Concepts Announces Opening of Early Season Booking for Western Wisconsin Residential Paving
Book in March or wait until fall? Blacktop Concepts announces the 2026 paving calendar is open for Western Wisconsin homeowners.
Blacktop Concepts serves Hudson and the surrounding communities of New Richmond, River Falls, Somerset, Prescott, and Hammond with a full range of residential asphalt services — including new driveway installation, complete replacement, resurfacing, driveway extensions, and private road paving. The company completes Wisconsin paving projects from mid-April through mid-November. Peak summer demand consistently fills the schedule months in advance, with project slots allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Homeowners who begin the process in early spring are typically able to secure completion dates in late April or May — ahead of the summer season. Those who wait until summer to start the conversation are more likely to be scheduled in the fall.
"The homeowners who book in March are always the ones showing off a finished driveway by Memorial Day. They get their project done, they get their summer back, and they never have to think about it again," said a representative of Blacktop Concepts.
Understanding the paving timeline can help homeowners plan more effectively. A driveway scheduled in early spring is typically completed and fully cured before the first summer gatherings arrive. Homeowners looking to understand project costs ahead of time can use the driveway cost calculator at blacktopconcepts.com to get a preliminary estimate based on their specific project parameters.
Blacktop Concepts has been delivering asphalt paving in Hudson and across St. Croix and Pierce Counties with decades of experience. Every installation is backed by an industry-leading 5-year warranty and built with premium materials selected for Wisconsin's demanding freeze-thaw climate. The company uses a two-visit installation process — excavation and preparation followed by final paving — with most driveways ready for full use within a week of the final pour.
About Blacktop Concepts
Blacktop Concepts is a family-owned asphalt paving company serving residential and commercial clients across Western Wisconsin with decades of experience. Based in Hudson, Wisconsin, the company specializes in residential driveway installation, replacement, resurfacing, extensions, private road paving, and parking lot surfaces — all backed by an industry-leading 5-year warranty. Known for dependable scheduling, transparent project timelines, and durable craftsmanship built for Wisconsin's demanding freeze-thaw climate, Blacktop Concepts serves communities throughout St. Croix and Pierce Counties.
Blacktop Concepts
584 County Rd N
Hudson, WI 54016
(651) 735-7134
Website: https://blacktopconcepts.com/
