Blacktop Concepts Announces Opening of Early Season Booking for Western Wisconsin Residential Paving

Blacktop Concepts - Hudson, Wisconsin Blacktop Concepts - Wisconsin Team

Book in March or wait until fall? Blacktop Concepts announces the 2026 paving calendar is open for Western Wisconsin homeowners.

The homeowners who book in March are always the ones showing off a finished driveway by Memorial Day. They get their project done, their summer back, and they never have to think about it again.” — Representative of Blacktop Concepts

HUDSON, WI, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is a pattern that plays out every spring across Western Wisconsin, and Blacktop Concepts has observed it for decades. Homeowners notice their deteriorating driveway sometime in May, call for an estimate in June, and learn that the next available project slot is in September — well after the graduation open house, the Fourth of July cookout, and every other summer gathering they had planned. The Hudson-based asphalt paving company is announcing the official opening of its 2026 booking calendar today, and offering St. Croix and Pierce County homeowners guidance on how project scheduling works ahead of the busiest months of the paving season.Blacktop Concepts serves Hudson and the surrounding communities of New Richmond, River Falls, Somerset, Prescott, and Hammond with a full range of residential asphalt services — including new driveway installation, complete replacement, resurfacing, driveway extensions, and private road paving. The company completes Wisconsin paving projects from mid-April through mid-November. Peak summer demand consistently fills the schedule months in advance, with project slots allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Homeowners who begin the process in early spring are typically able to secure completion dates in late April or May — ahead of the summer season. Those who wait until summer to start the conversation are more likely to be scheduled in the fall."The homeowners who book in March are always the ones showing off a finished driveway by Memorial Day. They get their project done, they get their summer back, and they never have to think about it again," said a representative of Blacktop Concepts.Understanding the paving timeline can help homeowners plan more effectively. A driveway scheduled in early spring is typically completed and fully cured before the first summer gatherings arrive. Homeowners looking to understand project costs ahead of time can use the driveway cost calculator at blacktopconcepts.com to get a preliminary estimate based on their specific project parameters.Blacktop Concepts has been delivering asphalt paving in Hudson and across St. Croix and Pierce Counties with decades of experience. Every installation is backed by an industry-leading 5-year warranty and built with premium materials selected for Wisconsin's demanding freeze-thaw climate. The company uses a two-visit installation process — excavation and preparation followed by final paving — with most driveways ready for full use within a week of the final pour.About Blacktop ConceptsBlacktop Concepts is a family-owned asphalt paving company serving residential and commercial clients across Western Wisconsin with decades of experience. Based in Hudson, Wisconsin, the company specializes in residential driveway installation, replacement, resurfacing, extensions, private road paving, and parking lot surfaces — all backed by an industry-leading 5-year warranty. Known for dependable scheduling, transparent project timelines, and durable craftsmanship built for Wisconsin's demanding freeze-thaw climate, Blacktop Concepts serves communities throughout St. Croix and Pierce Counties.Contact InformationBlacktop Concepts584 County Rd NHudson, WI 54016(651) 735-7134Website: https://blacktopconcepts.com/

