TRULEO Becomes First Company in the Nation to Launch Agentic License Plate Reader Skills for Law Enforcement

TRULEO's on-premise AI agent interface enables investigators to search license plate data across 100+ databases instantly.

AI agents transform license plate data into actionable intelligence in seconds, delivering digital labor to understaffed police departments.

License plate reader data is extremely powerful, but only if you can analyze it at scale. This new agent skill unlocks that value immediately.” — Anthony Tassone, CEO & Co-Founder of TRULEO

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRULEO announced the nationwide release of the first Agentic License Plate Reader skill set, expanding its on-premise AI agent platform used by hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the United States.TRULEO has already developed dozens of AI agent skills that operate as digital labor for police departments facing historic staffing shortages. These on-premise AI agents assist investigators by automating complex analytical work ranging from open source intelligence analysis to jail call network linking, cross-database intelligence gathering, and structured case brief generation.The newest capability adds advanced License Plate Reader analysis to the TRULEO AI agent suite.LPR data is one of the most information-dense and time-consuming data sources in modern policing. Millions of plate reads, timestamps, GPS coordinates, and vehicle metadata entries must be manually sorted and cross-referenced. For investigators, staring at raw LPR exports is slow, cognitively draining work and often not the highest and best use of their time. At the same time, LPR camera systems are among the most expensive public safety investments cities make. Communities expect measurable impact. Agencies face pressure to demonstrate that these systems are delivering investigative value rather than functioning solely as surveillance infrastructure.By layering AI agents directly on top of LPR datasets inside a department's secure environment, TRULEO transforms static plate reads into actionable intelligence. The agent can identify vehicles traveling together in coordinated patterns, surface drug trafficking caravans, detect pattern-of-life anomalies, and rapidly trace linked vehicles after a car has been abandoned or dumped. What once required hours of manual spreadsheet analysis can now be surfaced in seconds through structured, cited outputs.AI agents give LPR data superpowers. Instead of raw logs, investigators receive insight."Police departments are overwhelmed with digital evidence and under-resourced at the same time," said Anthony Tassone, CEO of TRULEO. "Our AI agents function as digital labor. They work around the clock inside the department firewall, processing the data humans should not have to manually compute."Investigators who have tested the system describe it as a major shift in workflow efficiency."TRULEO's my go-to buddy; quick, sharp, always making my job easier, and making me look like a rockstar on the job! Just a few days ago, it searched 7 license plates in our systems in the blink of an eye! Something that would have taken me forever to enter seven times in two different systems." – Lana Sevciuc, Criminal Intelligence Analyst at Arizona Department of Public SafetyAll TRULEO AI agents operate on-premise within CJIS-compliant environments. Data remains under agency control at all times, with full audit logging and citation-based outputs to ensure transparency and human verification.As departments continue to navigate staffing shortages and growing volumes of digital evidence, TRULEO's agentic skill architecture represents a new model for public safety technology. Instead of adding more dashboards, the platform adds digital investigators.About TRULEOTRULEO provides on-premise AI agents for law enforcement agencies across the United States. Its agentic platform delivers digital labor that automates investigative analysis, connects siloed data sources, and generates structured intelligence briefings while maintaining CJIS-compliant security standards.

