Child Neurology Foundation Announces Ambry Genetics as Champion Level Partner

Partnership expands CNF education initiatives, diagnostics access, and resources for families & healthcare professionals across pediatric onset neurologic care

Ambry Genetics (NASDAQ:TEM)

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Child Neurology Foundation (CNF) today announced Ambry Genetics, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), as a Champion Level Partner, supporting CNF’s education initiatives and critical resources for families and healthcare professionals across the child neurology community.As a Champion Level Partner, Ambry is supporting CNF’s work to provide educational materials and support for those navigating rare and complex neurologic conditions. Together, CNF and Ambry are advancing earlier diagnosis and strengthening care partnerships through evidence-based education, diagnostics, and resources for better informed decisions. Genetic testing can give families the clarity and insight they’ve been seeking by identifying inherited risks and underlying causes of health issues. Genetic testing can help healthcare providers tailor medical care, guide treatment decisions, and suggest appropriate specialist referrals. These results also empower families to make more informed health and care plans and support discussions with doctors and genetic counselors.“At CNF, we are focused on helping families and healthcare professionals get the education and support they need to make informed care decisions,” said Kim Hindery, CNF Chief Executive Officer. “Ambry’s partnership strengthens that work and helps us keep moving the child neurology community forward through education, access to diagnostics, and a stronger support system.”Ambry’s Patient for Life™ program reflects the long-term support Ambry brings as a Champion Level Partner to CNF. As science advances, Ambry proactively re-analyzes genetic data to identify new clinical insights, which are shared automatically with clinicians. This proactive approach allows Ambry to identify diagnoses for an additional 5% of patients who initially received negative or uncertain results, increasing the chance of getting a diagnosis over time. ¹ This long-term approach supports CNF’s educational initiatives and guidance for families and healthcare professionals navigating care decisions over time.“Families caring for a child with a rare or undiagnosed neurologic condition carry an extraordinary weight, and they deserve more than a single point-in-time test,” said Tom Schoenherr, CEO of Diagnostics at Tempus. “Our Patient for Life commitment ensures that we stand beside them for the long term, proactively re-analyzing data as science evolves to find the answers they need. We are dedicated to delivering new insights to their healthcare teams and supporting their path forward for as long as it takes.”Together, CNF and Ambry are committed to bringing more understanding through educational resources, more hope, and more answers to families navigating some of life’s challenging moments.Reference¹ Towne MC, Huang J, Saliganan S, et al. Impact of laboratory-driven proactive reanalysis: reclassification to positive in 5% of initially negative or uncertain exome sequencing cases. Genet Med. 2025;101464. doi:10.1016/j.gim.2025.101464About the Child Neurology FoundationThe Child Neurology Foundation (CNF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that partners with families, clinicians, and patient advocacy leaders to advance care for children living with neurologic conditions. CNF leads national efforts to strengthen the systems that support these children by delivering personalized family support, providing trusted education, and driving initiatives that improve lifespan care, from diagnosis through the transition to adulthood. Guided by compassion and grounded in collaboration, CNF ensures that every child’s care experience is informed, connected, and centered on long-term well-being.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.