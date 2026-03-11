Investigative Journalist Reports Breakthrough in Stephen Smith Case; New Book Heartbreak on Sandy Run Road

About

Crime and Cask Investigations (CC News Network) is the investigative journalism platform founded by James Seidel, a journalist, author, and investigator known for his in-depth reporting on major criminal cases and public corruption across the Carolinas. Through CC News Network, Seidel has built a reputation for pursuing complex stories others overlook, combining traditional investigative reporting with firsthand interviews, original documents, and detailed analysis of law enforcement investigations and court proceedings. His work focuses on uncovering facts, challenging official narratives when warranted, and bringing clarity to cases that have left families and communities searching for answers. Crime and Cask’s reporting often explores the intersection of the criminal justice system, media narratives, and the human stories behind high-profile investigations. Seidel’s investigative work has examined some of the most widely discussed cases in South Carolina, including developments surrounding the Murdaugh investigations and the death of Stephen Smith. Beyond journalism, Seidel is also an author whose books examine real criminal cases through extensive research, witness interviews, and investigative analysis. His work seeks to provide readers with a deeper understanding of how investigations unfold, how narratives form around major cases, and how the pursuit of truth can become entangled in politics, media attention, and institutional pressures. His previous book, Defending Alex Murdaugh: Not Guilty by Reasonable Doubt, reached the Amazon Top 10 bestseller list in crime and legal nonfiction, drawing national attention to his investigative perspective on one of the most closely watched trials in the country. Seidel’s upcoming book, Heartbreak on Sandy Run Road, continues that investigative approach, examining the circumstances surrounding the death of Stephen Smith and the questions that have persisted for nearly a decade. Through CC News Network and Crime and Cask Investigations, Seidel remains committed to pursuing facts, documenting evidence, and giving voice to stories that demand deeper examination.

