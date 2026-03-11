New App Aims to Standardize Before-and-After Imaging in Aesthetic Medicine

Me.Dea mobile app for standardized clinical imaging in aesthetic medicine

MONACO, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As aesthetic medicine continues to evolve, consistent clinical documentation remains a challenge for many practitioners. Differences in lighting, camera positioning and patient posture often make it difficult to accurately compare before-and-after treatment images across multiple sessions.A new mobile application called Me.Dea aims to address this issue by helping physicians standardize clinical photography and document aesthetic treatments within a structured digital workflow.Designed specifically for aesthetic medicine practices, the app allows physicians to overlay previous patient images while capturing new photographs. This feature helps ensure consistent framing and positioning between visits, enabling more reliable comparison of treatment results.In aesthetic medicine, where treatment evaluation often depends on visual analysis, consistent imaging plays a critical role in monitoring patient progress and communicating results during consultations.The Me.Dea platform also allows physicians to organize treatment images and clinical notes within a single digital environment, helping streamline documentation and maintain structured patient records over time.The application has been selected as a finalist in the Aesthetic Disruptors innovation competition at the Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) 2026, one of the largest international conferences dedicated to aesthetic and anti-aging medicine.AMWC brings together thousands of dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic physicians and industry professionals each year to explore emerging technologies shaping the future of aesthetic care. Finalists in the Aesthetic Disruptors program present innovations designed to improve clinical workflows, patient safety and the integration of new technologies in aesthetic practices.Me.Dea was developed through the collaboration of Italian aesthetic physician Dr. Monica Brega and Italian engineer Silvio Lanza, combining clinical experience with digital technology to create tools aimed at supporting everyday practice in aesthetic medicine.The platform will be presented during the Smart Tech and Safety session at AMWC 2026 , where new digital solutions designed for aesthetic physicians will be showcased to an international audience of healthcare professionals.Physicians interested in exploring the platform can learn more and download the Me.Dea mobile application, available for both iOS and Android devices.

