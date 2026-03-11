From Delhi to Digital Planet: Bhaskar Chakravorti’s Journey — Insights from The Indianness Podcast with Host Sanjay Puri

Indianness Podcast Bhaskar Chakravorti, Dean of Global Business at The Fletcher School at Tufts University

Bhaskar Chakravorti shares his journey on The Indianness Podcast with Sanjay Puri—exploring education, leadership & how business & policy shape nation-building.

Your real education often happens outside the classroom—in conversations, debates, and friendships.” — Bhaskar Chakravorti

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On The Indianness Podcast , host Sanjay Puri sits down with economist, strategist, and academic leader Bhaskar Chakravorti for a deeply reflective conversation about identity, institutions, and the evolving relationship between business and nation-building.As the dean of global business at The Fletcher School at Tufts University and the force behind Digital Planet research, Chakravorti spends his career studying how technology reshapes economies. But in this episode of The Indianness Podcast, he takes listeners back to the origins of his thinking—his childhood, education, and first exposure to the private sector in India.The result is a story about how personal history, institutions, and industry together shape a global perspective.Roots: A Childhood Shaped by Ideas and HistoryBorn in Delhi to Bengali parents originally from present-day Bangladesh, Bhaskar Chakravorti grew up in a household rich with intellectual curiosity. His father—an economist, academic, and later bureaucrat—was a storyteller with a photographic memory who brought history alive at the dinner table.The family culture revolved around literature, politics, and music. The poetry and songs of Rabindranath Tagore filled their home, often accompanied by discussions about India’s freedom movement and the country’s future.One of Chakravorti’s earliest memories captures the emotional atmosphere of that era. As a young child, he sat on his father’s shoulders in Delhi, watching crowds gather for the funeral procession of India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The moment symbolized how deeply personal and national histories were intertwined for his generation.Education as an Inflection PointWhen the conversation on The Indianness Podcast turns to education, Chakravorti credits his time at St. Stephen's College in Delhi as a turning point.Admission was highly competitive, but once inside, the real impact came from the people he encountered. The campus was a meeting point for brilliant minds who would later become influential leaders and thinkers. Among his contemporaries were historian Ramachandra Guha, economist Arvind Subramanian, and future World Bank president Ajay Banga.For Chakravorti, the true education happened as much outside the classroom as inside it—through late-night debates, friendships, and intellectual exploration.He later continued his studies at the legendary Delhi School of Economics, where exposure to great thinkers such as Amartya Sen and Jagdish Bhagwati deepened his fascination with economics and development.Looking back, he describes that era as a “golden age” of Indian higher education.A Life Shaped by PartnershipAnother inflection point discussed on The Indianness Podcast was deeply personal. Chakravorti met his future wife during the period between finishing high school and starting college. Their lives and careers have evolved together ever since.It’s a reminder that while institutions shape our minds, relationships often shape our journeys.Discovering the Power of the Private SectorChakravorti’s worldview expanded further when he joined the Tata Group through the Tata Administrative Service. Coming from the policy-focused environment of the Delhi School of Economics, he had assumed government planning was the primary driver of development.The Tata experience changed that.During his rotations across different Tata companies—from steel and hotels to power and infrastructure—he witnessed how industry could directly influence economic progress. Interactions with leaders such as Ratan Tata reinforced a powerful idea: companies could pursue profit while contributing meaningfully to national development.Even small observations stood out. Reliable electricity in Mumbai, provided by Tata Power, highlighted how efficient private infrastructure could transform urban life.Profit and Nation BuildingIn his conversation with Sanjay Puri on The Indianness Podcast, Chakravorti emphasizes that the relationship between profit and nation-building isn’t contradictory—especially in developing economies.Businesses rely on thriving consumers. For companies to grow, the broader economy must grow too. In that sense, the goals of businesses and nations often align.Lessons from a Nonlinear JourneyBhaskar Chakravorti’s story, as shared on The Indianness Podcast with host Sanjay Puri, reflects the arc of modern India itself—from post-independence institutions to global leadership.His journey shows that careers are rarely linear, but the influences that shape them—family, education, partnerships, and industry—can create perspectives that resonate far beyond borders.And sometimes, the biggest insights come from realizing that the forces shaping a nation’s future may come not from policy alone but from the powerful intersection of ideas, people, and enterprise.

