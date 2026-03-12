Affinity Counseling of Colorado Launches New Website to Expand Access to Trauma-Informed Somatic Therapy Across Colorado

Therapy that meets you where you are. Affinity Counseling of Colorado offers secure virtual therapy sessions so adults across Colorado can access compassionate, somatic mental health care from home. Healing begins with feeling seen and understood. Affinity Counseling of Colorado provides trauma-informed somatic therapy to help adults reconnect with their nervous systems and build healthier relationships.

Denver-based virtual therapy practice unveils a redesigned website highlighting trauma-informed, relational care for adults across Colorado

Our new website was created to feel the way therapy at Affinity feels—grounded, attuned, and human,” — Erica Johnson, MA, LMFT, Founder

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Affinity Counseling of Colorado, a Denver-based virtual mental health practice specializing in somatic, trauma-informed therapy, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, created to improve access to therapy services for adults throughout Denver, Denver County, and communities across Colorado.The new website reflects Affinity Counseling of Colorado’s commitment to compassionate, evidence-based mental health care in Denver, offering clear pathways to individual therapy, couples counseling, family therapy, and therapeutic groups grounded in nervous system regulation, attachment science, and relational healing. The digital platform is designed to help individuals seeking therapy for adults in Denver and across Colorado feel informed, supported, and respected from the very first interaction.“Our new website was created to feel the way therapy at Affinity feels—grounded, attuned, and human,” said Erica Johnson, MA, LMFT, Founder and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist at Affinity Counseling of Colorado. “Many people come to therapy after feeling misunderstood or rushed elsewhere. Our goal is to help people understand their experiences as intelligent adaptations rather than personal failures. This platform helps people understand our approach before they ever schedule a consultation, so the process itself feels regulating rather than overwhelming.”A Digital Platform Designed for Accessibility and EaseThe redesigned Affinity Counseling of Colorado website prioritizes accessibility, clarity, and ease of use for individuals seeking mental health care in Denver and throughout Colorado. Key features include streamlined online consultation requests, clear explanations of therapy approaches, expanded educational content on nervous system regulation, and transparent information about private-pay services and superbill options for out-of-network reimbursement.Built to support virtual therapy in Colorado, the website makes it easier for clients in Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, and rural Colorado communities to access care without geographic barriers.Comprehensive Therapy Services for Adults Across ColoradoAffinity Counseling of Colorado provides a full range of therapy services tailored to adults seeking mental wellness and healing in Denver and statewide:Individual Therapy (Virtual)Somatic, trauma-informed psychotherapy focused on nervous system regulation, relational healing, and attachment repair.Couples CounselingEmotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) and attachment-based couples counseling designed to strengthen connection, communication, and relational safety.Family CounselingFamily systems therapy for adult family relationships, including boundary work, intergenerational healing, and life transitions.All services are delivered via secure telehealth, allowing Affinity Counseling of Colorado to serve clients across Denver County and throughout the state of Colorado.Evidence-Based, Somatic-First Clinical ApproachAffinity Counseling of Colorado is distinguished by its somatic-first, relational care model. In addition to focusing solely on symptom reduction, the practice emphasizes nervous system regulation as the foundation for lasting healing.Clinical approaches include Brainspotting, Internal Family Systems (IFS-informed therapy), Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), polyvagal-informed somatic practices, and trauma-informed care. This integrated approach supports individuals seeking mental health treatment in Denver who may not have found relief through traditional talk therapy alone.“Healing doesn’t begin with fixing thoughts—it begins with safety in the body,” Johnson said. “Our work helps clients reclaim their lives by understanding their emotional responses as intelligent nervous system adaptations rather than personal failures.”Conditions TreatedAffinity Counseling of Colorado supports Denver and Colorado residents experiencing:Anxiety and panic disordersDepression and mood concernsBurnout and moral injuryPTSD and complex traumaRelationship and attachment issuesIdentity exploration and LGBTQIA+ concernsGrief, loss, and life transitionsPerfectionism, dissociation, and emotional overwhelmThe practice serves adults aged 18 and older and does not provide medication management or crisis services, maintaining a clear scope of outpatient psychotherapy.Commitment to Accessible, Respectful CareAffinity Counseling of Colorado is a private-pay practice offering transparent pricing, HSA/FSA payment options, and monthly superbills for potential insurance reimbursement. Limited sliding-scale availability supports access for individuals from marginalized communities and those engaged in community advocacy or activism.All services are offered in English through secure telehealth, making therapy accessible to individuals seeking behavioral health services in Denver and across Colorado’s urban and rural communities.How to Get StartedIndividuals interested in therapy services in Denver or virtual mental health care anywhere in Colorado can begin with a free 15-minute consultation. The consultation allows prospective clients to explore fit, ask questions, and determine next steps without pressure.Website: https://www.affinitycounselingcolorado.com Location: Denver, Colorado (Virtual services statewide)About Affinity Counseling of ColoradoFounded in 2023, Affinity Counseling of Colorado is a Denver-based virtual mental health practice serving adults throughout Colorado. The practice provides somatic, trauma-informed individual therapy, couples counseling, family therapy, and therapeutic groups grounded in nervous system science, attachment theory, and anti-oppressive care. Affinity Counseling of Colorado is dedicated to helping clients experience greater clarity, connection, and emotional safety through compassionate, evidence-based therapy that honors dignity, complexity, and the full human experience.Contact Information:Affinity Counseling of ColoradoErica Johnson, MA, LMFT, FounderWebsite: https://www.affinitycounselingcolorado.com Location: Denver, ColoradoService Area: Serving adults throughout Colorado via secure telehealth

