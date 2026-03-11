Attorney Achchana ('A.C.') Ranasinghe Joins Nationally Acclaimed Law Firm Brown, LLC

Achchana “AC” Ranasinghe, Lawyer at Brown, LLC Nationally Acclaimed Law Firm Jason T. Brown, Esquire, Chair of Brown, LLC - Nationally Acclaimed Whistleblower Law Firm

Noted law firm Brown, LLC, a firm active in high profile litigation nationwide once again is adding another attorney to its ranks.

PA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nationally recognized litigation firm Brown, LLC continues to expand its legal team with the addition of attorney Achchana (“A.C.”) Ranasinghe, an experienced litigator focusing on labor and employment disputes. Attorney Ranasinghe represents employees in complex employment litigation, including cases involving wage theft, employee misclassification, overtime violations, and other unlawful workplace practices.

Prior to joining Brown, LLC, Ranasinghe served as a Deputy Attorney General for the State of New Jersey, where he litigated labor and employment matters on behalf of state agencies and public universities. In that role, he frequently represented the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development in enforcement actions involving employee misclassification and wage-and-hour violations.

He has extensive appellate experience and has litigated dozens of appeals before courts such as the Superior Court of New Jersey - Appellate Division, the Supreme Court of New Jersey, and the United States Supreme Court.

He also has secured favorable outcomes for clients in trials, in arbitration, and in administrative proceedings before the Public Employment Relations Commission, the Equal Opportunity Commission, the Civil Service Commission, and the Office of Administrative Law.

Jason T. Brown, head of Brown, LLC and a former FBI Special Agent and Legal Advisor, welcomed Ranasinghe to the firm. “Attorney Ranasinghe brings valuable experience in wage-and-hour enforcement and employment litigation,” Brown said. “His background enforcing labor laws will further strengthen our litigation team in representing workers in complex employment disputes.”

