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Kimono upcycling art 'ikasu' at sequence MIYASHITA PARK, Shibuya (Mar 20–Apr 19)

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Meet Japan’s heritage in modern interiors—ikasu’s kimono art appears in a Shibuya lifestyle hotel

SETAGAYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ikasu, a kimono upcycling initiative operated by bonobo LLC, will present an art exhibition created from antique kimonos at lifestyle hotel sequence MIYASHITA PARK (Shibuya, Tokyo) from Friday, March 20 through Sunday, April 19, 2026.

[Sharing a new expression of Japanese culture from Shibuya]
This exhibition offers a space where visitors can casually experience kimono textiles, a new expression of Japanese culture.
We showcase the appeal of “Kimono Textile Art,” which updates Japanese tradition with a contemporary sensibility, presenting it from the heart of Shibuya to the world.

[Artist Profile]
~Lena Okamoto~
Tokyo-based textile artist who breathes new life into antique and vintage kimonos through contemporary textile art.

| Artist details |
https://www.kimono-ikasu.com/pages/our-pholosophy

| Artworks |
https://www.kimono-ikasu.com/

| Concept movie |
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HwkxOGXZ65c

[Event Overview]
• Dates: Friday, March 20 – Sunday, April 19, 2026
• Venue: sequence MIYASHITA PARK (4F hotel lobby and café & bar “VALLEY PARK STAND”) 6-20-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
• Admission: Free

[Bringing New Value and Stories to Kimonos That Have Completed Their Role]
In many Japanese households, countless kimonos and obi lie unused after serving their purpose. As opportunities to wear kimono have declined and storage is often difficult, many pieces are not passed on to the next generation and are instead discarded. ikasu transforms such antique kimonos and obi into contemporary artworks—honoring the history and memories held in each piece while reassembling them into forms that harmonize with modern spaces.

[Contact]
Company name: bonobo LLC
Contact: So Okamoto
TEL: +81-50-6872-8141
Email: info@kimono-ikasu.com
Contact form: https://www.kimono-ikasu.com/pages/contact

So Okamoto
bonobo LLC
info@kimono-ikasu.com

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Kimono upcycling art 'ikasu' at sequence MIYASHITA PARK, Shibuya (Mar 20–Apr 19)

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