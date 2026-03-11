Influential Women Podcast Announces New Episode with Sheena Yap-Chan: Bridging the Confidence Gap and Becoming Visible

Honest conversation exploring how women can close the confidence gap by taking imperfect action and owning their achievements

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Influential Women Podcast, hosted by Jodie O'Brien, recently released a powerful new episode featuring Sheena Yap-Chan, Wall Street Journal bestselling author and founder of The Confidence Through Visibility™ Movement.In this transformative conversation, Yap-Chan shares her journey of building confidence as a skill—not a personality trait—and reveals the power of visibility in closing the credibility gap for women. The episode, titled "Bridging the Confidence Gap," explores how women can move from self-doubt to bold action by taking imperfect action and owning their achievements without apology.Sheena's story reflects everything the Influential Women Podcast stands for. Rather than waiting for permission or perfect conditions, she built a movement that teaches women to see visibility and self-promotion as leadership tools, not vanity. She's clear about one thing: confidence doesn't arrive before action. Action builds confidence."Confidence for me is like a muscle. It's something that you work on every single day because not every single day is gonna be butterflies and rainbows," says Yap-Chan.Throughout the conversation, Yap-Chan challenges the cultural conditioning that has discouraged women from speaking about accomplishments for generations. She reframes self-promotion as responsibility: if your voice can help others move forward, staying silent isn't humility. It's a missed opportunity to create impact.Her VISIBLE framework is practical and urgent. Women are more educated and capable than ever—yet confidence gaps persist across every industry. Sheena teaches that every time a woman speaks up, takes a risk, or owns an achievement, she's literally rewiring her nervous system and building the neural pathways of confidence. This episode is essential for any woman who's doubted her voice, hesitated to share her accomplishments, or felt the pressure to be perfect before taking action.About Influential WomenThe Influential Women Podcast features honest, thoughtful conversations with women shaping their industries and building meaningful careers. Produced by Influential Women, a media platform with over 50,000 followers on LinkedIn and the publisher of Influential Women Magazine, the podcast goes beyond titles to explore the real stories behind leadership and impact. Each episode highlights the lessons, challenges, and pivotal moments that have shaped these women's journeys across business, leadership, and creative fields.The episode is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms.

