Matthew Fornaro, P.A. Enhances Business Law Services with Entrepreneurial Insight in South Florida

Matthew Fornaro

Firm Combines Legal Expertise with Business Owner Perspective to Support Startups and Entrepreneurs

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthew Fornaro, P.A. , a legal firm based in Coral Springs, Florida, provides comprehensive business law services, emphasizing strategic guidance for small businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs. With 23 years of experience, founder Matthew Fornaro focuses on business transactions and dispute resolution, aiming to support client growth through informed legal counsel. The firm integrates an entrepreneurial perspective, derived from Matthew's background as a business owner, into its service offerings.Matthew's approach to legal practice is influenced by his direct experience in business ownership, which he leverages to understand the specific challenges faced by his clients. He is also a certified mediator and arbitrator, utilizing these skills to facilitate effective resolution and proactive legal planning. This combined legal and business acumen allows the firm to deliver counsel designed to align with clients' operational goals and risk management strategies.In 2020, Matthew completed the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship Small Business Executive Program at Florida State University. This program, which focused on the Business Model Canvas, equipped him with a framework to translate client business plans into clear contracts, optimize risk allocation, and provide efficient, outcome-driven legal advice. Furthermore, Matthew contributes to the entrepreneurial community as an instructor for the Kaufman Foundation’s FastTrac NewVenture Program, where he guides new businesses through the launch and scaling processes."My goal is to provide legal solutions that are not only sound but also strategically aligned with the entrepreneurial journey," said Matthew Fornaro, founder of Matthew Fornaro, P.A. "Understanding the business perspective firsthand allows us to translate complex legal needs into actionable strategies that support growth and mitigate risk for our clients." The firm's commitment to client success is reflected in testimonials, such as one from attorney Debra Rochlin, who noted Matthew's efficient and professional process, clear communication, and stress-free handling of business law needs.For more information about business law services, visit Matthew Fornaro, P.A. or contact Matthew Fornaro directly. Matthew Fornaro, P.A. is dedicated to providing strategic legal guidance that supports the long-term success of businesses in South Florida.

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