PortOptix Co-Founder Jeff Sklar Recognized as a Lawdragon Leading AI & Legal Tech Advisor

Jeff Sklar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PortOptix , the first AI value creation platform designed specifically for private equity funds and their portfolio companies, announced today that its co-founder, Jeff Sklar , has been named to Lawdragon’s prestigious list of Leading AI & Legal Tech Advisors. This recognition highlights Jeff’s pioneering work in applying artificial intelligence to help private equity firms unlock actionable insights, optimize vendor spending and drive value creation across portfolio companies. By harnessing collective portfolio intelligence, PortOptix enables firms to materially boost EBITDA performance and create significant additional value at exit—demonstrating the transformative potential of AI in private equity value creation.“Being recognized by Lawdragon is a testament to the innovative work our team is doing to empower private equity firms with smarter, data-driven decision-making,” said Sklar. “PortOptix was built to deliver tangible value for portfolio companies and investors alike, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see the impact acknowledged at an industry level.”With over 25 years as a corporate attorney, Sklar blends deep legal expertise with AI innovation at PortOptix, pioneering new ways for private equity firms to unlock value, optimize operations, and turn portfolio intelligence into measurable results.

