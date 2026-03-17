Simmermon Law Achieves Seven-Year 100% Patent Issuance Rate and Leads Major Infringement Lawsuit

Craig A. Simmermon

Roseville firm, led by Craig A. Simmermon, continues to provide intellectual property counsel with a record of successful outcomes and strategic engagements.

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simmermon Law , founded by Craig A. Simmermon in Roseville, California, has maintained a 100% patent issuance rate for all applications filed by the firm over the past seven years. This achievement underscores the firm's approach to intellectual property protection. Additionally, the firm has been engaged to lead a significant patent infringement lawsuit for Magic Motorsports in Massachusetts, further demonstrating its capabilities in complex litigation.Craig A. Simmermon has accumulated over two decades of experience in intellectual property law, specializing in patent and trademark matters. His background includes degrees in science, engineering, information systems, an MBA, and a law degree. This interdisciplinary foundation allows Craig to develop detailed legal strategies that account for both technical intricacies and legal precedents, particularly in drafting patent applications designed to anticipate and address potential challenges.Simmermon Law OfficeThe firm's consistent success in securing patent issuances significantly exceeds industry averages, reflecting its meticulous preparation and strategic guidance for innovators and businesses. Beyond patent prosecution, Simmermon Law has demonstrated its litigation prowess through notable victories, including a successful trademark infringement case against Jacoby & Meyers Injury Lawyers on behalf of the Arnold law firm. The recent engagement with Magic Motorsports highlights the firm's capacity to handle high-stakes legal disputes across diverse industries and jurisdictions."Our firm is committed to protecting the innovative work of our clients through rigorous and forward-thinking legal strategies," said Craig A. Simmermon, Founder of Simmermon Law. "The consistent success in securing patents, coupled with our involvement in significant litigation, reflects our dedication to achieving robust and favorable outcomes for those we represent."For more information about Simmermon Law's intellectual property services , visit Simmermon Law. Simmermon Law is a Roseville, California-based firm providing expert legal counsel in patent and trademark law , assisting inventors and businesses with protecting their intellectual assets and navigating complex infringement disputes.

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