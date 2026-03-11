Pace Center for Girls Palm Beach Hosts Inspiring Women’s Panel in Celebration of Women’s History Month

Speakers with Pace Girls Women's History Month Speakers

PALM SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pace Center for Girls Palm Beach proudly hosted a dynamic Women’s Speaking Panel on Tuesday, March 3, in honor of Women’s History Month. The event, held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., brought together three accomplished local leaders who shared their professional journeys and personal testimonies of resilience, courage, and determination with Pace girls.

The panel featured Chevelle Young, Real Estate Advisor; Denise Torres, visionary Founder and CEO of Chic Wig Boutique in West Palm Beach; and Julie Khanna, media professional, journalist, educator, and Founder of Khanna House Studios and Khanna Connections.

Facilitated by Pace leadership, the discussion centered on key questions designed to inspire and empower, including why each woman chose her profession, how being a woman has influenced her career path, moments where they had to exhibit courage, and the values that guide their leadership.

Each speaker offered heartfelt reflections on overcoming obstacles and refusing to allow setbacks to define their futures. From navigating relocation and leadership roles in competitive industries, to rebuilding after personal hardships, to forging paths in media and entrepreneurship, the panelists demonstrated what it means to honor the female spirit and exhibit courage.

Chevelle Young shared how her upbringing in Jamaica and her background in finance shaped her path into real estate leadership and entrepreneurship in Palm Beach County. She encouraged the girls to remain adaptable and embrace new opportunities, reminding them that growth often requires stepping outside their comfort zones.

Denise Torres spoke candidly about balancing motherhood, business ownership, and personal challenges–including mental health crises–and how resilience, faith, and emotional grounding helped her rebuild stronger than ever. Her message emphasized confidence, self-worth, and the power of perseverance.

Julie Khanna discussed building a career at the intersection of storytelling, public relations, and community impact. As Editor-in-Chief of Palm Beach County’s largest behavioral health magazine and a communications strategist for mission-driven organizations, she highlighted the importance of using one’s voice to create meaningful change.

“This panel embodied what Women’s History Month represents,” said Mindy Hanken, Executive Director of Pace Palm Beach. “Which is to celebrate the strength, courage, and impact of women who pave the way for the next generation by exposing our girls to diverse career paths and authentic stories of resilience with hopes for them to see what is possible for their own futures.”

Throughout the discussion, the speakers reflected on the evolving opportunities within Palm Beach County, noting growth in entrepreneurship, media, healthcare, real estate, and community-based leadership. They encouraged Pace girls to envision themselves as future leaders, innovators, and changemakers within their own community over the next five to ten years.

Following the panel, the girls joined the speakers for lunch, where conversations continued in a more intimate setting, allowing for mentorship, connection, and encouragement.

To learn more about Pace Center for Girls Palm Beach and how to get involved, visit www.pacecenter.org.

About Pace Center for Girls

Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls’ individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and education needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org.



