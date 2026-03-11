Bicentennial Trifecta by Wm. G. Holst Revisits America’s 1976 Search for Freedom, Identity, and Hope

Bicentennial Trifecta: Patriots for the American Evolution by Wm. G. Holst

Wm. G. Holst delivers a reflective historical novel that explores personal discovery and patriotism during a defining moment in American history.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Wm. G. Holst invites readers to step back into one of the most meaningful years in modern American history with his novel, Bicentennial Trifecta: Patriots for the American Evolution. Set during the United States Bicentennial celebration in 1976, the book combines personal storytelling with national reflection, offering readers a thoughtful look at what it means to pursue freedom, identity, and happiness in a changing America.

The story centers on Army Specialist Desi McKoy, a photojournalist assigned to the Fort Knox weekly newspaper. As the nation prepares to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, Desi finds himself reflecting not only on the meaning of patriotism but also on his own path in life. While covering events and documenting the spirit of the Bicentennial, he begins a personal journey to discover his own version of the American dream.

Throughout his travels, Desi encounters a diverse group of individuals whose lives reflect the complexity of the country during that historic time. Among them is Emily, a recent University of Kentucky graduate struggling to understand her independence and future direction. He also meets a group of hitchhiking musicians on their way to Philadelphia to participate in political protests, as well as Penny Bright, a spirited member of the United States Army Band stationed at Fort Knox.

These encounters help Desi see America through multiple perspectives, revealing the tensions, hopes, and aspirations that existed during the Bicentennial year. On the Fourth of July, he attends a breakfast gathering in Washington, D.C., hosted by Emily’s father. While the celebration honors the nation’s history, Desi senses deeper questions about the future of American ideals and the meaning of freedom for different generations.

Determined to capture the spirit of “We the People,” Desi continues his journey, documenting both the celebrations and the complex realities of the country. His experiences ultimately lead him to realize that true patriotism lies not only in honoring the past but also in actively shaping the nation’s future.

Bicentennial Trifecta: Patriots for the American Evolution presents a compelling narrative that blends historical context with personal reflection. Through Desi McKoy’s journey, readers are reminded that patriotism is more than celebration—it is a commitment to growth, opportunity, and hope for generations to come.

The book and audiobook are now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/0aOORpgz

You can view the author’s website here: https://www.bicentennialtrifecta.com

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.