Ellis Family Law Announces Significant Growth and Expansion in North Carolina

Gray Ellis

Firm Expands to Four Locations and Reports 200% Growth Since 2023, Reinforcing Commitment to Client Service and Community Involvement

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellis Family Law, a firm specializing in family law and estate planning, has announced significant growth and expansion across the Triangle region of North Carolina. The firm, founded by Gray Ellis in 2008, now operates four office locations and reports a 200% increase in operations since 2023. This expansion solidifies its position as one of the largest exclusive family law firms in the area.With over two decades of experience, Gray has established Ellis Family Law to provide a client-centric approach to legal matters. The firm focuses on matching clients with attorneys based on specialized knowledge and aims to foster a less adversarial environment, emphasizing guidance throughout challenging transitions. Gray is marking her 23rd year shaping legal practice in the state.The growth to four locations underlines the firm’s commitment to accessibility for clients throughout the Triangle. Beyond client services, Ellis Family Law is engaged in community initiatives. For each new office opened, the firm contributes to a local charity. Gray also founded the Feed the Need Gala, an annual event supporting Durham Meals on Wheels, which has become the organization's largest single fundraising effort in its five-decade history."Our growth reflects our dedication to serving families in North Carolina with empathy and strategic support," said Gray Ellis, Founder and Managing Partner of Ellis Family Law. "We believe in providing thoughtful guidance during difficult times and are committed to expanding our reach while also giving back to the communities that trust us."For more information about Ellis Family Law and its services, visit ellisfamilylaw.com Ellis Family Law specializes in family law and estate planning, serving clients across the Triangle region of North Carolina from its offices in Durham and surrounding areas. The firm is dedicated to providing comprehensive legal support with a client-centric methodology.

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