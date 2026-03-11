Gourmet All-Day Café Toastique to Reopen in El Paso Under New Ownership

Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., will celebrate the return of its popular El Paso, Texas store as it prepares to reopen its doors on Saturday, March 21.

The West Texas Location Will be Franchised by Dr. Laura Alcantar and Her Family

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toastique , the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., will celebrate the return of its popular El Paso, Texas store as it prepares to reopen its doors on Saturday, March 21. The fast casual restaurant, located at 7470 Cimarron Plaza, Building 14, Suite 100, will now be owned and operated by a local resident Dr. Laura Alcantar, a Family Nurse Practitioner along with her husband, Joey Paniagua, son, John Paniagua, and daughter Mariel Carrillo.To commemorate the re-opening, the first 100 customers through the door on opening day (8am-5pm) will receive $50 in Toastique reward dollars to use on a future visit ($10 minimum purchase required).Future and returning customers of Toastique – El Paso can once again look forward to a nutrient-dense menu made from high quality, responsibly sourced ingredients with no artificial additives. This includes the store’s line of signature gourmet toasts, handcrafted handheld smoothies and bowls, cold-pressed juices, coffee creations, and more, as well as grab-and-go selections. With its sleek and modern design, Toastique – El Paso will provide a space for those looking for a sit-down meal alone or with friends as well as an ideal destination for those on the move and craving a healthy meal.For the family, the choice to reopen the location in The Canyons at Cimarron and invest in a Toastique was simple. As a longtime business owner, Dr. Alcantar, who also owns and operates a private health and wellness clinic in the area, prioritizes nutrition, movement and consistent healthy habits as part of their work and lifestyle. She was immediately drawn to the brand’s fresh, nutrient-forward menu and overall wellness alignment while realizing a gap in the Borderland for an elevated, health-focused café experience.“Toastique aligns perfectly with what I already stand for: real ingredients, functional nutrition and a lifestyle brand built around better habits; I don’t want to put anything out there that doesn’t represent who I am,” said Laura Alcantar. “The store’s location provides the perfect setting for an uplifting, high-energy environment complete with stunning mountain views that matches the feel of the brand and the experience we want guests to have.”With close proximity to residences and like-minded businesses, the new management look forward to an exciting future for their store. They envision Toastique to be a health and wellness hub for the El Paso community, making it easier for residents to be able to choose better lifestyle options on a consistent basis. Long-term, they look to create a footprint that helps put “healthy on every corner” within the city.In addition to the grand re-opening day festivities, customers at Toastique – El Paso can take advantage of special offers including:Sunday 3/22 - Free drip coffee with any purchase $10+Monday 3/23- $5 Juice on Tap with any purchase all day (12oz)Tuesday 3/24 - Free Coffee/Espresso drink with any purchaseWednesday 3/25 - $6 smoothies all day (16oz)Toastique – El Paso will be open seven days a week from 7am-5pm daily. For more information, visit https://toastique.com/pages/el-paso . Follow the brand updates on social media at @toastique on Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/toastiquelpaso About ToastiqueToastique, a health-focused restaurant franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for all. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., the brand generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation. Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded with locations in Arizona, D.C., California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, and Virginia, with more franchise units signed and in development across the country. Keefe was recently featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink (2022) and Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s 50 Women of Wonder (2024). Toastique was also selected as Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2024 Hot Concepts Award winner. More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique.

