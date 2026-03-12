Rail Explorers Corporation Announces New Marketing Director

Friends enjoy the fall foliage on a railbike excursion at The Rail Explorers: Boone, IA Division.

Rail Explorers Corporation – the premier railbike tour operator in the U.S. – appointed Robin Erickson as Director of Marketing and Public Relations.

PORTSMOUTH, RI, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rail Explorers Corporation – the premier railbike tour operator in the United States – is pleased to announce the appointment of Robin Erickson as Director of Marketing and Public Relations. This newly created leadership role underscores the company’s continued growth and strategic vision. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, Rail Explorers has pioneered the railbike tourism industry and established itself as the category leader. With six scenic locations nationwide , a team of more than 200 employees, and the milestone of welcoming its one millionth rider last fall – the company continues to build momentum as it expands its footprint and brand presence across the country.As Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Erickson will spearhead the company’s national marketing strategy, developing and executing integrated, multi-channel campaigns designed to elevate brand awareness, increase visitation, and drive revenue growth for the distinctive outdoor adventure experience. In addition, Erickson will lead the company’s public relations initiatives, leveraging strategic community partnerships including local Chambers of Commerce and tourism bureaus across each market, strengthening regional visibility and positioning Rail Explorers as the premier railbike experience in the country.Erickson, a Rhode Island native and graduate of Providence College, brings nearly 30 years of marketing and public relations experience to the role, including a decade leading Rhode Island tourism’s award-winning effort at Rhode Island Commerce Corporation. There, she oversaw the state’s tourism advertising agency, spearheaded public relations initiatives, and hosted dozens of national media annually. These efforts drove significant growth in visitor numbers and boosted hotel tax revenue. She also managed Rhode Island’s presence at The Big E in West Springfield, MA, transforming the state building through a tourism-focused approach that enhanced products and experiences for more than one million visitors.“We are pleased to welcome Robin to Rail Explorers as we enter our eleventh year as a family-owned, female-led company,” said Mary Joy Lu, CEO of Rail Explorers Corporation. “Robin brings a strong background in public relations and a deep understanding of the Rhode Island media landscape, along with extensive tourism marketing expertise. Her strategic leadership will play an important role in elevating brand awareness and expanding the visibility of the railbike experience across our six locations nationwide.”In addition to Rhode Island, other locations include Ione, California; Boone, Iowa; Versailles, Kentucky; Phoenicia, New York; and Clay, West Virginia. Visit railexplorers.net for more information on each division.ABOUT RAIL EXPLORERS CORPORATION Founded in 2015, Rail Explorers Corporation is widely recognized as the industry leader in the railbike sector, offering guided railbike tours along scenic railways in six locations across the country. With a focus on safety, sustainability and an atmosphere that welcomes riders of all ages and abilities to ride their premium railbikes, the experience is suitable for all. Custom-engineered steel railbikes fitted with the proprietary REX Propulsion System make the ride effortless, where the journey itself is the main attraction of each tour.

