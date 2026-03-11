Integris Design Launches IDPlus™ Platform to Help Businesses Unify Leads, Automate Follow-Up, and Use AI Responsibly

Ken Carroll, Co-Founder, Integris Design LLC Integris Design Single Color Logo

New platform from Integris Design addresses fragmented marketing tools by unifying leads, messaging, reputation management, and automation in one system.

AI should reduce busywork, not replace relationships. Our goal is to help businesses respond faster and stay organized while still maintaining real conversations with their customers.” — Ken Carroll

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integris Design has announced the launch of IDPlus™, a new business communications and marketing platform designed to solve one of the most common problems companies face today: disconnected systems and lost leads.

For years, businesses have relied on a patchwork of tools to manage marketing, messaging, reviews, social media, and customer follow-up. While each tool may work independently, the lack of integration often creates gaps where customer inquiries fall through the cracks.

IDPlus was developed to address that problem. The platform consolidates multiple communication channels into a single environment, allowing businesses to manage incoming leads, customer conversations, reputation management, and marketing campaigns in one place.

“Many companies don’t struggle because they lack marketing tools,” said Ken Carroll, Creative Director at Integris Design. “They struggle because the tools don’t talk to each other. IDPlus was designed to bring those systems together so businesses can actually respond to opportunities when they happen.”

Solving the Lead Fragmentation Problem

Modern businesses receive inquiries from dozens of sources—website forms, social media messages, Google Business profiles, text messages, and advertising campaigns. Without a centralized system, those leads can be easily overlooked or delayed.

IDPlus aggregates those interactions into a unified dashboard where businesses can:

• Capture leads from websites, forms, and advertising campaigns

• Manage conversations across SMS, email, and social media

• Track customer journeys from first contact to conversion

• Automate follow-up processes to reduce missed opportunities

• Monitor online reviews and reputation signals

The result is a clearer view of how customers interact with a business and how quickly teams respond.

Incorporating AI Without Losing the Human Element

As artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent in marketing technology, Integris Design designed IDPlus to incorporate AI in ways that enhance efficiency without replacing authentic communication.

AI tools within the platform assist with:

• Message drafting and follow-up suggestions

• Lead categorization and prioritization

• Conversation summaries and insights

• Workflow automation

Built for Businesses Without Internal Marketing Teams IDPlus is particularly valuable for small and mid-sized businesses that do not have internal marketing departments.

Instead of managing multiple subscriptions and dashboards, companies can operate through a single system supported by Integris Design’s consulting and marketing expertise.

“We’ve spent nearly two decades helping businesses navigate marketing technology,” Ken said. “IDPlus is the natural evolution of that experience... bringing the right tools together in a way that actually works.”

A Platform Designed to Grow With Businesses

While many companies adopt software to solve an immediate need, IDPlus was designed to scale as businesses grow. The platform can support lead generation campaigns, customer relationship management, automated follow-ups, and ongoing marketing initiatives within the same environment.

This allows companies to start with simple lead capture and expand into more advanced automation and marketing programs over time.

Availability

IDPlus is now available to Integris Design clients and select partner businesses.

Companies interested in learning more can visit:

https://integrisdesign.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.