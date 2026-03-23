Altaris Business Awards Announces Winners of 2026 Corporate Sustainability Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altaris Business Awards is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Corporate Sustainability Awards . These awards recognise organisations demonstrating credible, practical and forward-looking approaches to sustainability, from carbon reduction and net zero planning to advocacy and wider environmental leadership.This year’s honours highlight businesses and organisations that are embedding sustainability into strategy, operations and long-term decision-making. Across a varied international field, the recognised entrants reflect a strong commitment to measurable progress, responsible governance and the development of initiatives that address environmental challenges in practical and lasting ways. Their work shows how sustainability can be advanced through innovation, accountability and a clear sense of purpose.Altaris Business Awards 2026 Corporate Sustainability Awards Winners• LEMBAGA ZAKAT SELANGOR (MAIS) - Sustainability Champions of the Year• Persustain Sustainability Services Ltd - Best Net Zero Strategy• Organicco Ltd - Best Carbon Reduction Initiative• RECSOL, LLC - Best Green Initiative• Uniq Management Group, LLC - Corporate Sustainability AdvocateAltaris Business Awards 2026 Corporate Sustainability Awards Finalists• SOMOS MARTINA - Sustainability Champions of the Year• Organicco Ltd - Best Green Initiative• Persustain Sustainability Services Ltd - Corporate Sustainability AdvocateAcknowledging Excellence in Sustainable PracticeThe 2026 Corporate Sustainability Awards reflect the work of organisations that are approaching environmental responsibility with substance and clarity. From strengthening governance frameworks and developing scalable low-carbon solutions to advancing circular economy thinking and encouraging more accountable sustainability practices, this year’s recognised entrants demonstrate a clear commitment to meaningful progress.Altaris Business Awards congratulates all winners and finalists. Their achievements illustrate the value of combining strategic intent with practical delivery, and they offer a strong example of how organisations can contribute to a more sustainable future through consistent and well-executed action.To learn more about the 2026 Corporate Sustainability Awards, please contact Altaris Business Awards.

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