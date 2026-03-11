Sunnybrook TMS Launches Highway Connect Reseller Program to Bring Advanced Carrier Identity® Tech to Emerging Brokerages

Sunnybrook expanded its partnership with Highway via the Highway Reseller Program, giving growing brokerages more affordable access to Highway’s tech.

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunnybrook TMS announces an expanded partnership with Highway that includes participation in the Highway Connect Reseller Program. Through this program, Sunnybrook customers can access Highway’s Carrier Identity® and fraud prevention technology directly through Sunnybrook, making it easier and more affordable for growing brokerages to adopt advanced protection tools.Freight fraud continues to be one of the industry’s most pressing challenges, yet many emerging brokerages struggle to access the same identity verification technology used by enterprise organizations. By offering Highway Connect through the reseller program, Sunnybrook is helping lower the barrier to entry so smaller and mid-sized brokerages can implement modern carrier identity infrastructure as they scale.In addition to expanding access through the reseller program, Sunnybrook’s integration with Highway embeds Carrier Identityinsights directly inside the TMS. Brokers can onboard carriers, verify identity, and monitor carrier activity without leaving the Sunnybrook platform, allowing operations teams to move quickly while maintaining strong fraud protection.“Growing brokerages deserve access to the same technology that enterprise teams rely on without the enterprise price tag,” said Meg Boaz, Director of Business Development at Sunnybrook. “Sunnybrook gives emerging brokers a fast, scalable TMS, and through the Highway Connect reseller program we are making advanced carrier identity technology much more accessible. Together, we are giving smaller teams a real opportunity to compete while operating with the security and visibility the industry now demands.”The partnership reflects a shared focus on strengthening trust across the freight ecosystem by making reliable Carrier Identityinfrastructure easier for brokers to adopt early in their growth.“Highway’s mission is to build a trusted identity layer across the freight industry,” said Jayson Peterson, VP of Strategic Alliances at Highway. “Sunnybrook is helping expand access to that technology by putting it directly in the hands of growing brokerages and embedding it within the workflows they use every day.”By combining a modern, scalable TMS with embedded Carrier Identityintelligence, Sunnybrook and Highway are helping brokerages build more secure operations while maintaining the speed and flexibility required to grow in today’s freight market.

