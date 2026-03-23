Altaris Business Awards Announces Winners of 2026 Independent Education Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altaris Business Awards is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Independent Education Awards . These awards recognise organisations delivering meaningful progress across independent education through innovation, accessibility, specialist expertise and a strong commitment to learner support.This year’s honourees reflect the breadth of contribution within the independent education sector. From specialist schools and inclusive training providers to organisations developing flexible digital solutions and learner-focused services, the 2026 programme highlights work that is improving access, strengthening educational experiences and responding thoughtfully to the needs of varied learning communities.Altaris Business Awards 2026 Independent Education Awards Winners• rePHRASE - Independent Educator of the Year• Deaf Umbrella - Best for Accessible Education• JahaSoft Ltd - Exceptional Client Experience• St Edward's School - Rising Star AwardAltaris Business Awards 2026 Independent Education Awards Finalists• Mochy - Independent Educator of the Year• rePHRASE - Best for Accessible Education• Orbital Education - Exceptional Client Experience• Inspired Education Group - Rising Star AwardSupporting Progress Across Independent EducationThe 2026 Independent Education Awards recognise organisations that are approaching education with clarity, care and a strong sense of responsibility. Across the winners and finalists, there is a clear emphasis on improving learner outcomes, widening access and creating educational experiences that are both responsive and relevant. This includes work centred on safeguarding, accessibility, tailored delivery and long-term support for learners and educational partners.Altaris Business Awards congratulates all winners and finalists on their achievements. Their work reflects the continuing value of independent education providers and specialist organisations that combine expertise with thoughtful delivery, helping learners, educators and institutions move forward with confidence.

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