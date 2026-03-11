David’s Clubhouse Opens in Downtown Ottawa, Creating Inclusive Indoor Play Space for Children and Families

David's Clubhouse Indoor Playground David Brunner, the namesake and inspiration for David’s Clubhouse, plays inside the inclusive nonprofit indoor playground in downtown Ottawa, Illinois. Vanessa Roddam, co-founder of David’s Clubhouse, plays with children inside the inclusive nonprofit indoor playground in downtown Ottawa, Illinois.

Nonprofit Indoor Playground Founded by Michael Brunner and Vanessa Roddam Creates Inclusive Play Space in the Historic Ottawa Times Building

David’s Clubhouse was created as a place where all children can play together,” said Michael Brunner, co-founder of David’s Clubhouse. “We built it sensory-friendly so every child can enjoy it.” — Michael Brunner

OTTAWA, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new community-centered indoor playground has opened in downtown Ottawa. David’s Clubhouse, located at 110 W Jefferson Street, welcomes children and families into a joyful, inclusive environment designed for play, connection, and support.David’s Clubhouse operates weekdays from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM and weekends from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, offering an inviting indoor play space for children of all abilities. The nonprofit organization is located in the historic former Ottawa Times building, now reimagined as a vibrant hub dedicated to community outreach.David’s Clubhouse was founded by Michael Brunner and Vanessa Roddam, inspired by their journey raising their five-year-old son, David. Through their experiences as parents, they recognized the need for welcoming spaces where children of different abilities can play together and families can feel supported.“David’s Clubhouse was created as a place where children can simply be children,” said Michael Brunner. “Our goal is to create a joyful environment where families feel welcome, supported, and connected to one another.”Unlike traditional indoor playgrounds, David’s Clubhouse incorporates adaptive and sensory-aware features, including dedicated sensory zones designed to help children regulate and feel comfortable while playing. The space is intentionally designed to support children with autism, sensory sensitivities, and other developmental needs while remaining open and enjoyable for all families.“We’re hearing from many families who are simply looking for a place where all children can play together,” said Vanessa Roddam. “David’s Clubhouse includes special features that make the space enjoyable and accessible for everyone.”David’s Clubhouse operates on a donation-based model for attendance, ensuring access remains open to as many families as possible. Donations received through play visits help fund future programming focused on supporting parents and caregivers of children with autism—an often overlooked group in traditional support systems.The organization also offers birthday parties and group visits, including school field trips, homeschool groups, therapy groups, and community organizations. Families and organizations can visit https://davidsclubhouse.org to learn more or book parties and group visits.David’s Clubhouse is affiliated with One River Zen , a nonprofit Zen community in Ottawa, Illinois founded by Sensei Michael Brunner . Through meditation practice, education, and community outreach initiatives, One River Zen supports projects that cultivate compassion, connection, and service within the wider community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.