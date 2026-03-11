The Holy Link of the God–Human–Animal Bond by Dr. Ashley Cooper Explores Connection Between Humans, Animals, and God

The Holy Link of the God-Human-Animal Bond: Reimagining our Stories to Include Animals by Dr. Ashley Cooper

A thoughtful and faith-centered exploration of how relationships with animals can deepen spiritual awareness and reveal the presence of God in everyday life.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, chaplain, and educator Dr. Ashley Cooper offers a fresh theological perspective in The Holy Link of the God-Human-Animal Bond: Reimagining Our Stories to Include Animals. This insightful book invites readers to reconsider the spiritual significance of their relationships with animals and explore how these connections can become meaningful pathways to experiencing God’s presence.

Rather than viewing animals simply as companions, Dr. Cooper presents the concept of the God–Human–Animal Bond (the GHAB™), a triadic relationship that connects God, humans, and animals in a shared spiritual experience. Through this framework, the book encourages readers to recognize animals not as distractions from spiritual life, but as participants in it.

Drawing from personal stories and lived experiences, Dr. Cooper illustrates how encounters with animals can become sacred moments of reflection and connection. Throughout the book, she shares meaningful narratives involving dogs, birds, cats, a mouse encountered in a combat zone, and her Pet Partners therapy donkey named Winston. Each story demonstrates how these relationships can reveal compassion, healing, and the quiet presence of God within everyday interactions.

The book also challenges traditional human-centered perspectives that often overlook the spiritual significance of animals and the broader natural world. By expanding the conversation to include animals as part of God’s creation and purpose, Dr. Cooper encourages readers to embrace a more inclusive understanding of faith and stewardship.

The work features a foreword by respected theologian Dr. John Mark Hicks, who praises the book as a “rich and passionate theological invitation to love God’s creation.” He highlights how the text reminds readers that God’s steadfast love extends to both humans and animals, echoing the message found in Psalm 36:6.

Central to Dr. Cooper’s vision is the belief that the Holy Spirit acts as the “Holy Link,” connecting God, humans, and animals. Through her work as a chaplain and her interactions with Winston, her therapy donkey, she demonstrates how shared moments with animals can become powerful reminders of God’s love and the broader missio Dei—the mission of God in the world.

The Holy Link of the God-Human-Animal Bond offers readers a thoughtful invitation to reimagine their spiritual stories and recognize the sacred connections that exist within all of creation.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/08jxP2cL

