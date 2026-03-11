Faith-based Film Features Black Gospel Singer’s Greatest Act of Worship

Film, TV and Music Production Cecil Shaw Album Cover with Della B. Robinson

Film tells a story of a faith-filled choice that became Della B. Robinson's (singer and former wife of legendary musician Ray Charles) greatest act of worship.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hit Song Productions announces development of new faith-based drama, The Della B. Robinson Story - an inspiring account of a gifted Gospel singer who walked away from a rising career to marry legendary musician, Ray Charles, and embrace a different sort of dream. That dream, quickly devastated, teaches Della to love with wisdom, endure with dignity, and trust God with open hands.The film begins by detailing Della’s career as a nationally recognized Gospel vocalist whose voice once filled arenas and church sanctuaries across the country touring with Gospel great Cecil Shaw. Although poised for a long and celebrated career, when she falls in love with Ray she makes a life-altering decision to step away from the spotlight to embrace what she’s always dreamed of: a husband who loves her, a baby in her arms and a home of her own. But her expectations are soon crushed.As she manages public scrutiny of her husband’s indiscretions and drug use, she quietly supports his demanding career and faithfully navigates the challenges of motherhood—including raising Ray’s daughter from a previous relationship. She ultimately discovers that shattered expectations do not mean shattered purpose.“When God calls you to something greater than applause, obedience to God becomes your greatest act of worship,” says the film’s Executive Producer, Lexi Lewis. “This movie honors the women whose sacrifices build legacies.”The Della B. Robinson Story features a soul-stirring soundtrack, a redemptive storyline, and a journey of resilience, surrender, and unwavering faith—a reminder that divine calling often looks different than we expect.The Della B. Robinson Story is being written by Robert Eisele who also penned The Great Debaters, starring and directed by Denzel Washington. The Great Debaters was Golden Globe-nominated and winner of the Image Award for Best Picture among others. Eisele brings years of experience and powerful creativity to the Della B. Robinson story. Grit The Band 's debut single, "Feels Like Heaven" featuring Natasha Arnall will be included in the upcoming feature film. Hit Song® Productions is a US-based subsidiary of Champagne Productions Corporation based in British Columbia, Canada and is engaged in television, media and event production and development.

