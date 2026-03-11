U: The Mind Company Launches Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation Device Requiring No Surgery

At-Home Brain Stimulation Device from U: The Mind Company

Ohio Startup Opens Orders for At-Home Cognitive Enhancement Device While Advancing Separate Clinical Trials

U's proprietary amplitude-modulated transcranial pulsed random noise stimulation (am-tPRNS) is "decades beyond basic tDCS approaches"” — Mohammed Abouelsoud

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- U: The Mind Company ( https://uthemind.company/ ) announced orders for a $350 at-home brain stimulation device targeting cognitive enhancement and mental wellness, marking a distinct approach from other surgical brain-computer interfaces. While other popular devices require surgically implanted electrodes to function, U's approach delivers brain stimulation through external electrodes worn on the scalp. No neurosurgery required.The Cleveland-based company is pursuing dual tracks: immediate consumer access for cognitive optimization targeting biohackers and high-performers, while separately advancing FDA clinical trials through its medical division developing therapeutic-grade devices for Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases.Biohacking Meets NeuroscienceThe consumer cognitive enhancement device addresses a growing market of individuals seeking non-pharmaceutical brain optimization tools. From Silicon Valley executives to competitive athletes, the biohacking community has driven demand for technologies that enhance mental clarity, focus, and cognitive processing.However, electrical stimulation requires precision. Basic transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS), the approach used by recent consumer competitors, has shown mixed results and can even impair performance when improperly applied.U's proprietary amplitude-modulated transcranial pulsed random noise stimulation (am-tPRNS) represents what founder Mohammed Abouelsoud describes as "decades beyond basic tDCS approaches," using complex waveforms protected by patents.Clinical Foundation, Consumer ApplicationThe Ohio-based company's technology platform stems from eight years of international research. While the consumer device launching for orders targets wellness applications, U simultaneously operates separate clinical programs through its medical division.In a recent international Parkinson's trial, U's devices demonstrated clinically observed reductions of up to 67% in tremor amplitude, up to 64% in UPDRS motor function scores, and up to 77% in pathological tremor-band power, all within three weeks, with zero serious adverse events. In a published Alzheimer's study, neuroimaging showed 580% hippocampal activation, the main memory circuits, after 12 weeks of daily non-invasive stimulation.The team includes Dr. David Mishelevich (Johns Hopkins MD/PhD) and Dr. Jeff Spitzner (MIT post-doc), alongside engineers and researchers from Mayo Clinic, University of Michigan, and Cleveland Clinic."After two decades in neuromodulation and 20 patents in this space, I can say definitively that U's amplitude-modulated approach represents a genuine leap beyond basic tDCS," notes Dr. Mishelevich. "The effectiveness we've achieved in our waveforms is what separates clinical-grade outcomes from consumer gadgets.""The brain tech market is exploding, but most approaches are either invasive with high risk or non-invasive with limited efficacy," notes Dr. Jeff Spitzner. "U's patented and scientifically proven platform will transform clinical care, while this consumer device addresses immediate market demands to enhance focus and cognition."Orders Launch March 2026The cognitive enhancement device is available for order here for $350. Customers receive a prototype version within 1 to 3 months, followed by an upgraded alpha version within 6 to 12 months, both included in the single order price.Clinical Trial Enrollment Now OpenU: The Mind Company is also accepting participants for an IRB-approved telehealth clinical trial for Parkinson's disease. The study is open to participants anywhere in the United States, with devices shipped directly to homes and all sessions conducted virtually via Google Meet or Zoom. The trial is registered at ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT07182058).To learn more or enroll, visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07182058 About U: The Mind CompanyOhio-based neurotechnology startup developing advanced brain stimulation technology for cognitive enhancement and wellness applications, with separate FDA-track therapeutic devices for neurological conditions. The company's proprietary am-tPRNS platform has been tested across international sites over eight years, with FDA De Novo submissions for Parkinson's and Alzheimer's devices planned for 2027. https://www.intechopen.com/chapters/89737 Important Disclaimer: The cognitive enhancement device is marketed for wellness and cognitive optimization applications. This is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Separate therapeutic devices are under investigation for FDA clearance.

