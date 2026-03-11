One of Louisiana’s Few Remaining WWII Veterans Celebrates 100

RESERVE, La. – Family, fellow veterans, and staff at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home will gather to celebrate a remarkable milestone as Mr. Ray Taylor, one of Louisiana’s few remaining World War II veterans, celebrates his 100th birthday.

Mr. Taylor served honorably in the United States Navy as a Seabee during World War II, part of the Navy’s Construction Battalions responsible for building critical infrastructure in support of combat operations during one of the most pivotal periods in world history.

Reaching a century of life, Mr. Taylor represents a generation defined by courage, sacrifice, and resilience. His birthday celebration will honor both his remarkable life and the legacy of the Greatest Generation.

Media are invited to attend and help recognize this historic milestone.

EVENT DETAILS

Who: Ray Taylor, WWII Navy Seabee Veteran

What:100th Birthday Celebration

When: Friday, March 13, 2026 @ 1:00 PM

Where: Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home

4080 W. Airline Hwy

Reserve, Louisiana

Photos of Mr. Taylor in uniform and today are attached.

