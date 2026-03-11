Rakuten Viki Launches 'Viki Celebrates Women' Collection for International Women’s Day

Female-led Dramas to watch on Viki

Female Viki Characters That Capture the Many Facets of Women’s Stories

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is something quietly powerful about settling in with a drama that resonates—the kind that reflects the messy, complicated, and beautiful realities of women navigating life. Rakuten Viki , the leading destination for Asian entertainment, is celebrating women around the world this International Women’s Day with a specially curated collection of fan-favorite, female-led Korean dramas. Titled “ Viki Celebrates Women ,” this collection will be featured on Viki’s homepage, spotlighting stories that champion female-led storytelling– from boardroom power plays to slow-burn healing arcs to memorable romances.To help viewers get started, Rakuten Viki has selected standout titles organized by mood and resonance, ranging from resilient female leads embarking on journeys of self-discovery to ambitious career women breaking barriers.For the Nights You Just Want to Feel SomethingLove MeOn paper, Seo Jun Kyung (Seo Hyun-jin) has everything: a respected career as an obstetrician, her life neatly in order. But beneath the composed exterior, there's a wound that never fully healed, a family tragedy she's spent years quietly carrying. When a free-spirited music director moves in next dooMy MisterLee Ji An, portrayed with striking restraint by IU, is young, exhausted, and burdened by debt and obligation. When she crosses paths with Park Dong Hoon (Lee Sun-kyun), a middle-aged engineer struggling quietly within his own life, the connection that develops between them is defined less by romance than by empathy and understanding. Widely praised for its emotional depth, My Mister remains one of the most poignant and quietly powerful dramas of its kind.Yumi's CellsBreakups are messy. Healing is messier. Yumi’s Cells captures this experience through the animated emotions living inside Kim Yumi’s (Kim Go-eun) mind, each representing different facets of her inner life as she navigates love, heartbreak, and personal growth. The series blends inventive storytelling with a relatable exploration of everyday emotions.Bitch X RichDark, sharp, and gripping, Bitch X Rich blends emotional drama with the tension of a thriller. After witnessing a murder, Kim Hye In (Lee Eun-saem) transfers to an elite high school where power defines the social order and secrets are a means of survival. As she becomes entangled in the school’s ruthless hierarchy, Hye In quickly realizes she must navigate a dangerous web of alliances and rivalries to protect herself.For When You're Channeling Your Inner CEOLove ScoutKang Ji Yun (Han Ji-min) built her headhunting empire from the ground up and thrives in the cut-throat world of corporate recruitment. Despite her professional brilliance, she struggles with the practicalities of her mundane life. When her highly capable secretary begins to play a larger role both professionally and personally, their dynamic gradually shifts in unexpected ways.AgencyGo Ah In (Lee Bo-young) is determined not only to earn a seat at the table, but to lead it. Agency follows her relentless climb through the ranks of a major advertising firm as she sets her sights on becoming its first female executive. Lee Bo-young delivers a compelling performance in a story that highlights the persistence, ambition, and resilience required to succeed in competitive corporate spaces.First LadyJust as Cha Su Yeon (Eugene) is about to step into one of the most powerful roles in the country, her husband blindsides her with divorce papers. What follows is a masterclass in watching a woman refuse to be written out of her own story. Blending political intrigue with personal drama, First Lady centers on a woman reclaiming control of her future.For When You Want the Fun Stuff (Romance Included)Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok JooA beloved coming-of-age story, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo follows aspiring weightlifter Kim Bok Joo (Lee Sung-kyung) as she pursues both athletic dreams and personal growth. With heartfelt friendships, lighthearted romance, and an endearing lead character, the series remains a standout favorite among K-drama fans.DoctorsYoo Hye Jung (Park Shin-hye) was written off early as a rebellious teenager with nowhere to go. After a mentor recognizes her potential, she embarks on a path that ultimately leads her to become a skilled and determined surgeon. Doctors is a satisfying slow burn that rewards patience, and Park Shin Hye is utterly compelling as a woman who built herself from scratch and discovers the mystery of her past.Suspicious PartnerWhen legal intern Eun Bong Hee (Nam Ji-hyun) suddenly becomes the prime suspect in a murder case, an unlikely ally emerges in a prosecutor who chooses to help her uncover the truth. Blending elements of legal thriller and romantic comedy, Suspicious Partner offers suspenseful storytelling alongside a compelling central partnership.From quiet healing to determined ambition, from boardrooms to courtrooms to high school hallways, these stories highlight the many ways women navigate challenges, pursue growth, and define success on their own terms.The "Viki Celebrates Women" collection is now available to stream on Viki, with even more titles to discover.###About Rakuten Viki:Rakuten Viki is a global streaming platform offering Asian entertainment, including Korean dramas, Chinese dramas, Japanese dramas, and variety shows with localized viewing experiences through its community-driven subtitles. Viki is available to watch for free (with advertisements) or without advertisements with subscriptions of Viki Pass. The platform is available for desktop, mobile, and web. For more information, visit www.viki.com

