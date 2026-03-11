Pemberley and Pastelitos Brings Pride and Prejudice to Life With Miami Heat, Cuban Flavor, and Sizzling Chemistry

Pemberley and Pastelitos by Giuliana Locay

A laugh-out-loud, enemies-to-lovers romance set in vibrant Miami blends workplace tension, holiday chaos, and a multicultural twist on a beloved classic.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Giuliana Locay delivers a bold and deliciously entertaining reimagining of a literary favorite in her new novel, Pemberley and Pastelitos. Set in the heart of vibrant Miami, this Pride and Prejudice-inspired romance infuses Jane Austen’s timeless tension with Cuban family dynamics, workplace ambition, holiday mayhem, and undeniable heat.

At the center of the story is Lizzie Benitez, Miami’s undisputed queen of efficiency. Focused, driven, and fiercely independent, Lizzie is on the brink of securing the career-defining project that promises long-awaited financial security. After years of hard work and sacrifice, success is finally within reach. That is, until the infuriatingly handsome Mr. Pemberley arrives to evaluate whether she is truly worthy of the opportunity. Polished, wealthy, and maddeningly critical, he seems determined to challenge her at every turn. Lizzie prides herself on her composure, but his judgmental stares and cool demeanor test both her patience and her professionalism.

Outside the office, life is no calmer. Lizzie’s chaotic Cuban family provides nonstop commentary and interference. Her influencer sister is convinced every crisis deserves a viral moment, while her sharp-witted Abuela dispenses blunt wisdom over cafecito and trays of pastelitos. Adding to the confusion is the charming Mr. Wick, whose easy smile and mixed signals complicate Lizzie’s already tangled emotions. As workplace tensions rise and the holiday season amplifies every misunderstanding, Lizzie begins to question whether her biggest obstacle is Mr. Pemberley or her own stubborn refusal to open her heart.

Locay masterfully blends beloved romance tropes, including enemies-to-lovers, workplace romance, fake-dating vibes, and big family chaos, into a story that feels both modern and culturally rich. The Miami setting pulses with color, flavor, and authenticity, serving as more than a backdrop. It becomes a living, breathing part of the narrative, filled with Spanglish banter, festive traditions, and enough sazón to melt even the coldest professional pride.

With a spicy heat level and sharp comedic timing, Pemberley and Pastelitos balances laugh-out-loud moments with genuine emotional depth. Locay honors the emotional core of Austen’s classic while celebrating multicultural identity, ambition, and the complexities of contemporary love.

Giuliana Locay writes stories that center strong heroines, cultural pride, and electric chemistry. Drawing inspiration from her heritage and her love of iconic romantic tension, she brings fresh energy to a timeless enemies-to-lovers dynamic.

Pemberley and Pastelitos will be released on March 13, 2026.

