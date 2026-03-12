Return Technologies Announces Renaud de Viel Castel as Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Return Technologies named Renaud de Viel Castel Co-Founder & CEO. The company focuses on transparent, traceable recovery of unsellable inventory.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Return Technologies announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Renaud de Viel Castel as Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Return Technologies is focused on bringing transparency, traceability, and responsible recovery to the management of unsellable inventory across modern supply chains. Return Technologies’ mission is to End Waste.The company provides organizations with full visibility and accountability over products that cannot be resold, refurbished, or liquidated. Through operational recovery services combined with digital chain-of-custody tracking, compliance documentation, and reporting tools, Return Technologies ensures the responsible downstream processing of unsellable goods, including recycling, certified destruction, and landfill diversion.“Across industries, companies face increasing pressure to ensure that returned, unsellable products are handled responsibly and transparently,” said Renaud, CEO of Return Technologies. “Return Technologies was created to address that challenge by providing end-to-end visibility, certified recovery processes, and the assurance that unsellable products are handled in a compliant and environmentally responsible way.”About Renaud de Viel CastelViel Castel brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience across environmental services, infrastructure, and technology-driven operating platforms. Prior to joining Return Technologies, he served as Managing Partner at Salviac, advising growth-stage companies and investors on international expansion and operational transformation. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Global Expansion at Rubicon Technologies, where he helped scale the company from early-stage venture to a public listing on the New York Stock Exchange with more than $700 million in revenue expanding across 22 countries. In that role, he oversaw global sales and logistics and led partnerships with municipalities, haulers, and recycling operators.Earlier in his career, Renaud held leadership roles at Veolia (VIE.PA), the world’s leading provider of environmental services, and Transdev, the largest private sector operator of multiple modes of transit in North America.About Return TechnologiesIncubated at Oxford University in 2022, headquartered in Miami, Florida, and with its Operations Center located in Cincinnati, Ohio, Return Technologies’ mission is to End Waste. Return Technologies is a recovery and reverse logistics company focused on bringing transparency, traceability, and responsible processing to unsellable inventory across modern supply chains.For more information, visit: www.ReturnTech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.