Whitten & Lublin Named to Canadian Lawyer’s Top Labour & Employment Law Boutiques 2026-27 for the Third Consecutive Year

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whitten & Lublin Employment Lawyers is proud to announce that the firm has once again been recognized in Canadian Lawyer’s Top Labour & Employment Law Boutiques 2026–27, marking the third consecutive year the firm has received this prestigious distinction.The annual ranking by Canadian Lawyer highlights Canada’s leading boutique firms that demonstrate exceptional expertise, strong client advocacy, and consistent results in labour and employment law. Firms are selected through an in-depth evaluation process that includes peer nominations, industry feedback, and an assessment of professional achievements.Being named to this list for three years in a row reflects Whitten & Lublin’s continued commitment to protecting the rights of employees and delivering outstanding legal representation in workplace disputes across Ontario.David Whitten, Founding Partner, said, “This award is a testament to the excellent work accomplished by of our entire team and the trust our clients place in us during some of the most challenging moments in their careers.”“This recognition is incredibly meaningful to our team,” added Daniel Lublin, Founding Partner. “Our firm is dedicated to advocating for employees and ensuring they understand their workplace rights. To be recognized by our peers and the broader legal community for the third year in a row is both an honour and a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”Over the years, Whitten & Lublin has built a strong reputation for representing employees in a wide range of workplace matters, including wrongful dismissal, severance disputes, workplace harassment and discrimination, employment contract negotiations, and disability-related claims. The firm’s lawyers regularly appear before courts and tribunals and are known for providing strategic, practical advice to help employees navigate complex workplace issues.Beyond legal advocacy, the firm is also committed to educating the public about workplace rights. Through webinars, articles, media commentary, and digital resources, Whitten & Lublin aims to empower employees with knowledge about employment law in Ontario. Their educational initiatives help individuals better understand their legal rights when facing termination, workplace conflicts, or contract negotiations.The firm’s recognition in the Top Labour & Employment Law Boutiques 2026–27 list further underscores its role as a trusted legal advocate for employees seeking experienced representation and guidance.Whitten & Lublin extends its sincere gratitude to its clients, colleagues, and the legal community for their continued trust and support.About Whitten & Lublin Employment LawyersWhitten & Lublin is a Toronto-based employment law firm representing employees across Ontario. The firm provides strategic legal advice and advocacy in matters including wrongful dismissal, severance negotiations, employment contracts, workplace harassment and discrimination, disability claims, and constructive dismissal.Known for its client-focused approach, the firm combines legal expertise with practical guidance to help employees understand and protect their workplace rights.For more information, visit https://toronto-employmentlawyer.com/ or contact the firm at (416) 640-2667.

